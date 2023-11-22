Tooele City, the Downtown Alliance and the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce present an afternoon and evening of delightful fun as Tooele City jumps into full Christmas season mode on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.

Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season.

Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $17.9 billion according to the 2022 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express.

A small business market will pop up in Tooele City’s Veterans Memorial Park on the corner of Vine and Main Streets during Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. The market will open at 3 p.m. with a variety of Tooele’s small businesses on hand.

Down Vine Street from the market, Tooele’s Santa parade will begin at 4 p.m. at the Tooele Technical College, at 88 South Tooele Blvd. The parade will travel east on Vine Street to 100 West, turn south on 100 West, and end at 100 South.

After the parade children will be able to meet with Santa at the Veteran’s Memorial Park until 7 p.m. Remember, he’s making his list and checking it twice.

Also following the parade at 5:30 p.m., Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn will host her annual tree lighting ceremony at the park.

There’s still time to sign for a place in the market or participate in the Santa parade, just visit linktr.ee/tooelechamber.

The market will end at 7 p.m.

“It will be fun for the whole family,” said Shilo Baker, Tooele City’s public relations specialist. “and we encourage residents to come watch the parade and then head over to Veterans Memorial Park to help Mayor Winn count down the tree lighting; kids can meet Santa, and everyone can support our local small businesses as we kick off the holiday season in Tooele City.”

And don’t leave Grantsville out of your list of places with a Christmas spirit.

Santa Claus will be “parading” through Grantsville on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 25 in a fire truck, along with more than 60 parade entries during Grantsville City’s annual light parade.

Exactly one month before Christmas, the parade will begin at 6 p.m. on the corner of Clark and Church Streets and end at the Clark Historic Farm on Clark Street (see map for parade route).

The parade will travel through town and will arrive on Durfee Street at approximately 6:15 p.m., on Worthington Street just before 6:30, Hollywood Park just after 6:45 p.m., Hale Street around 6:50, and Cherry Street around 7 p.m.

The entire route will take about an hour and 15 minutes to complete, according to Norma Fox, organizer of the parade.

All those in the parade will be riding on floats, ATVs, jeeps, first responder vehicles, monster trucks, and other vehicles during the parade. There are over 60 vehicles already registered for the parade, Fox said. At the end of the parade line up, Santa will wave to the crowd from a fire truck.

No candy will be thrown during the parade and all parade participants will be riding in a vehicle or on a trailer. At the end of the route, those riding in the parade will be able to meet with Santa at the Clark Farm.

Those who aren’t in the parade will be able to visit with Santa at the Grantsville City Library throughout the month of December. Those planning on visiting should visit grantsvilleut.gov to register.

“It’s so much fun to ride in the parade and see the kids waving from their driveways,” Grantsville City Mayor Neil Critchlow said.

The annual light parade is a big deal in Grantsville.

“People literally plan their Thanksgiving dinners on Saturday so their whole family is there to be at the parade in front of their house,” Fox said. “This is the beginning of Christmas… This starts the season off in such a wonderful way… Come out and see the excitement from our whole community.”

Those who don’t live in Grantsville are also welcome to attend the parade, Fox said. There will be many parking spots on roads near the route.

After its inaugural year in 2012, the Christmas Light Parade was combined with Grantsville’s annual Santa Parade in 2013 in which Santa was ushered into town to meet with children.