Tooele City to place buffalo statues around town

Tooele City’s Downtown Alliance recently purchased 10 buffalo statues that artists will paint and place around the downtown area by the end of the summer.

The buffaloes, which came from a company in Minnesota, were purchased in spring 2022, but recently arrived because of shipping delays, according to Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic director.

The buffaloes are eight feet long and 64 inches tall. Local artists will paint them with designs that will be chosen by local businesses or community members who will sponsor the buffaloes for a fee each year.

“Sponsors will get to help choose the art and be recognized with the artist on a sign at the base of the buffalo,” Stewart said.

The buffaloes will be placed at nine locations in downtown Tooele, as well as one at the Tooele Valley Railroad Museum

Other cities in Utah, including St. George and Ogden have statues from the same company, Stewart said.

Each of the buffaloes cost $2,000, not including installation costs. Money to pay for them came from the Utah Main Street Program’s participating city grant program, the Tooele City Arts Council, and PAR tax.

Sponsors will pay $2,000 each year to help pay the installation costs. The sponsor fee will also go towards more artwork and improvements to the downtown area, according to Stewart.

“The buffalo project will bring art into the downtown in a way that Tooele has not experienced before,” Stewart said. “The art will be a way of bringing people together, to take photos, and explore downtown Tooele City. Not only will they make our downtown look good, they will show community support of local artists and new awareness of the great businesses we have.”