Tooele City to spend $1.3M installing new water lines

A few Tooele City streets will be dug up this summer while crews replace waterlines, service laterals and meters.

The city council approved a resolution to award a $1.3 million contract for the project to KK&L Administration, LLC of Salt Lake City at a June 30 meeting. The council also awarded 5-percent contingency costs on top of the $1.3 million

The work includes replacing old water mains with new 8-inch diameter pipe. The work should be completed by this fall, according to Tooele City Engineer Paul Hansen.

“This is just a continuation of our ongoing maintenance and replacement plan for the water system,” Hansen said. The project will also include repairing or replacing broken water valves and other related equipment, he said.

A small portion of waterline-related work will be completed at the Peterson/Ninigret Industrial Depot and paid for through the Tooele City Redevelopment Agency. Depot work will cost $260,000 of the $1.3 million.

“The work at the Industrial Depot is part of the maintenance program, and is primarily being done to add isolation valves,” Hansen said. These are valves that stop the flow for repairs or safety purposes.

Two areas in northeast Tooele will also receive new waterlines.

The first area includes Lakeview Avenue and Noble Road, and the second northeast area includes culdesacs Mayo Circle and Delta Circle.

Another new section of waterline will be placed along 400 South from Main Street to 100 East.

A final area of work will be completed in the southwest section of the city on 770 South from 900 West to 100 West, and on 690 West from 770 South to 880 South.

KK&L’s bid was $13,000 lower than the second bid from Silver Spur Construction in Draper, Hansen said. This is the first time KK&L has been awarded a contract for work in Tooele City.

Hansen told council members he checked with several other cities who have contracted with KK&L, and administrators of those cities said they were pleased with work.