Tooele City urges residents to join volunteer spring cleanup

Tooele City officials are encouraging local residents to clean up their yards and volunteer for several service projects during April and May.

According to Terra Sherwood, Tooele City assistant parks and recreation director, this is the third year Tooele City has encouraged people to do a “spring cleanup.”

“We really encourage residents to clean up their yards, clean up their neighborhoods, and also they have the opportunity to sign up to do community projects,” Sherwood said.

There are many service projects the community can become involved in, she said, like at city parks, museums, the golf course, cemetery, and along side roads.

The projects consist of picking up trash, cleaning out flower beds, pulling weeds, leveling out woodchips at the parks, and planting flowers. The projects require anywhere from five to over 20 people to complete.

According to Sherwood, participation in the past has been good. She is hoping this year will be the same.

The city has designated May 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as “Take Pride Tooele Day.” This will be a day where residents are encouraged to clean up their own yards and properties.

“We are going to try to get around and visit with people a little more,” Sherwood said. “We want to kind of make it one big day of clean up, but there will be people doing projects in April and May before that day.”

During May, residents of Tooele City will have an extra bulky waste pickup day. During the rest of the year, residents have one bulky pickup day a month. Residents can contact Tooele City to see which day of the month their second pickup will be.

The city encourages residents not to forget about the elderly and disabled while they are cleaning up.

According to Sherwood, now is the best time to sign up for one of the projects. To get involved, call Tooele City Parks and Recreation Department at 435-843-2143. For more information about the pick up days, see TooeleCity.org.