Ballots addressed to Tooele City voters will soon arrive in the mail with an option to vote for up to three of six city council candidates by Nov. 21.

There are six Tooele City Council candidates running for three available seats in this year’s election. Candidates include Ryan J. Parker, Doug Yei, Ed Hansen, Melodi M. Gochis, Tony F. Graf, and Justin Brady.

Those elected as city council members will serve a four-year term.

Only around 33% or registered voters in Tooele City voted in the last election, according to Michelle Pitt, Tooele City’s recorder.

Tooele City officials are encouraging registered voters to cast their votes this year.

“I feel that the local level of government is the most important,” Pitt said. “This is where you really have a voice by choosing the local leaders that you would like to represent you. Please vote.”

Ballots will be mailed out on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Registered voters who haven’t received a ballot by Friday, Nov. 3 should contact the Tooele County clerk’s office at 435-843-3140.

Early voting will begin on Nov. 14-17 from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Tooele County clerk’s office at 47 S. Main Street room #318 in Tooele City.

Ballots can be mailed to Tooele County if they are postmarked no later than Nov. 20 or dropped off at ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Nov. 21. For a full list of drop box locations, please visit tooeleco.org/elections.

On Election Day (Nov. 21) general voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tooele County Admin Building in the basement, located at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele or the Grantsville City Fire Station, located at 26 N. Center Street.

Winners will be announced between 8 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 21 and again at the end of the night around 10:30 p.m., according to Pitt.

Those not registered to vote may register at vote.utah.gov. The registration process requires a valid Utah drivers license. Those interested in registering to vote should register by 5 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Candidates’ election bios are included below.

Ryan J. Parker (33)

Born and raised in Utah, Ryan is a tireless advocate for building strong towns. From infrastructure, natural resources such as water conservation, developing affordable housing, education, strengthening city services including first responders, public works, investing in the success of local businesses, and is a proponent of Lean Government that focuses on increasing value-added services without being reliant on increasing taxes. As a husband, father, and community member of Tooele, Ryan will advocate on behalf of the community to ensure the positive quality of life for every citizen. Ryan is a graduate from UVU, receiving a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in business management. Ryan has worked in the public sector for nearly a decade helping individuals experiencing homelessness find housing along the Wasatch Front. A devoted husband to Baylee of six years, and father of four children.

Douglas D. Yei (49)

My family moved from Dugway to Tooele when cartoons were on every Saturday, gas station had attendants and neighbors helped each other out of honest friendship. People like to say you could leave your doors open. You still can, I just don’t recommend it. I was raised here; I have kids enrolled in our local schools and I would like to help our community feel safe again. I was asked to run for office by the Democratic Party of Tooele because I would like to do more than complain about the problems and contribute to finding solutions. Although this is my first year, I vow to the voter to learn and become well versed in city government so I may lean into that knowledge for my second and hopefully future terms. I believe in family values, which means raising our community standards overall.

Ed Hansen (65)

I am Ed Hansen. I have been serving Tooele City as city councilman for the past four years. I am currently running for re-election. I am a lifetime resident of Tooele City. I have been a small business owner since 1986. I have owned both Clar’s Auto as well as Big Stuff Taxidermy. I love where I live. Tooele City is my home. It is where I met my sweetheart, fell in love and raised my family. Now I get the pleasure of watching my children raise their children in this beautiful valley. So, like the Tooele High School fight song, we are “Forever and Forever in Tooele,” I have always had a passion for serving my community and have done so my entire life. I have served my church, I serve as Vice President of Life’s Worth Living Foundation (suicide prevention non-profit), as well as other various organizations that better our community. I am asking for your vote.

Melodi Gochis (62)

I am running for election for the Tooele City Council! I bring the experience, knowledge and skills needed to hit the ground running! I am a positive leader who understands the importance of cooperation and teamwork to achieve goals in government! I am currently serving on the Tooele City Planning Commission. I have previously served as the chairwoman of the Tooele City Council, Tooele City Redevelopment Agency, and Tooele City Water Special Services District. Member of the Tooele Council of Governments, and Tooele City Employee Grievance Appeal Board; chairwoman of the Tooele City Arts Council and the Parks Arts Recreation Tax Board. And, the Utah League of Cities and Towns Legislative Policy Committee. I have six years of decision making experience with land use, affordable housing, transportation and economic vitality. I have four years experience developing and balancing the budget within operating and capital needs to match available resources. The key issues that I will be focusing on are: public safety and health, growth and qualify of life, fiscal responsibility, and economic development. I am committed to meeting the needs of our community and will be honored to serve the citizens of Tooele.

Tony F. Graf (50)

I am dedicated to making a difference for Tooele. I’m dedicated to obtainable housing, responsible growth, and supporting local businesses. Shopping locally? You bet. It’s not just about boosting our economy; it’s about helping our neighbors thrive. But here’s what really matters: your safety. With my background as a prosecutor, I know what it takes to keep our families and community secure. I know the importance of working with law enforcement, emergency management, and fire safety experts to make it happen. I believe in service and am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Tooele City Arts Council, Tooele County Children’s Justice Center Advisory Board, and the Tooele City Library Board. Prior to my service on Tooele City Council, I spent two years on the Tooele City Planning Commission. In my day job, I serve as a special victim’s prosecutor. For the past 3 ½ years, I’ve been accessible to you, attending and supporting local events and finding ways to improve our community. I’m grateful for the chance to serve the community I love, and I’m here to earn your vote. Reach out to me anytime at 801-997-0092 or tfgraf@gmail.com. Together, we can make Tooele even better.

Justin Brady (34)

Justin is a lifelong resident of Tooele City and was elected to the Tooele City Council in 2019. He currently serves as the chairman of the Tooele City Council. During his first term, Justin played a pivotal role in Tooele City becoming a Tree City USA, reducing Tooele City’s long-term debt, updating the general plan, supporting first responders, and improving community parks. Justin graduated from Weber State University with a bachelor of science in nursing and Western Governors University with an MBA in Healthcare Management. Professionally, Justin is the Director of med/surg and ICU at Mountain West Medical Center. Justin is married to Celeste Brady and they have five children. His favorite activities are to spend time with his family, travel, hike, watch sports, and find the best places to eat in Utah. For additional information, visit Justin’s Facebook page @electjustinbrady.