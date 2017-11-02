Tooele City voters will choose Pruden or Winn for next mayor

Two Tooele City Councilmembers are seeking to be the city’s first new mayor in 12 years.

Tooele City Mayor Patrick Dunlavy is retiring after three terms. On Nov. 7, Tooele City voters will choose between Steve Pruden and Debbie Winn.

Pruden has served on the city council for 14 years. He works for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church Educational System where he currently serves as the director of the Tooele Institute of Religion. Pruden has been a resident of Tooele for 19 years. He has family ties to Tooele County. He is the grandson of George and Maxine Shields Nelson. Pruden’s grandfather was employed at Central Elementary School.

Pruden has served on the city’s library board and planning commission along with the Communities that Care board. He is also a founding board member of the Tooele Arts Council. He has worked to bring the arts to Tooele City, specifically, “Fridays on Vine.”

Winn has served on the city council for four and a half years. She was appointed to fill a vacant position on the council in Jan. 2013, and was then elected to a full term in Nov. 2013. She is the lead worker for the Tooele County Senior Center. Winn served as the executive director of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism for seven years.

Winn, a lifelong resident of Tooele City, has served on a variety of boards and committees, including Tooele Technical College Board of Directors, the USU-Tooele Advisory Board, the Communities that Care Board, the Tooele County Homeless Coordinating Committee, and the Tooele County Economic Development Board.

Prior to the August primary, Pruden and Winn responded to questions from the Transcript Bulletin about what they hope to accomplish and what their top three priorities will be if they are elected as mayor. In alphabetical order, their answers are below.

Pruden: I hope to accomplish more of the same! We have overcome some great obstacles in the past few years, but have still been able to move the city forward. The roads are continually and systematically improved, we have ample water resources and the infrastructure is continually upgraded. We have done this over all of my time of service by living within our means, just like our citizens have to do in their personal families. The process may be slow at times, but the goals are achieved in a timely manner. I expect to continue this long-standing process.

My top three priorities would be, first, fiscal conservatism. Money will be spent in a wise, well thought through manner with the approval of the city council. Second, continue to work toward finishing England Acres and upgrading the other parks, but doing it in a sound fiscal way. Saving money and then using it when we have enough to accomplish the task. Third, continue to build upon the foundation of new community spirit. During my term in office, we have brought the 4th of July celebrations to a new level. Concerts, fireworks, park activities have been increased. Having a community musical every summer. A Christmas concert/play, and of course, Fridays on Vine. Along with many other programs and events. All of these have helped to foster a community spirit that will continue to grow and progress during my administration.

Winn: I hope to bring people, organizations, businesses and government leaders together to continue to improve our quality of life. A mayor is a leader. I believe that I have the knowledge, the passion and the skills to lead this city. We, as a community, need to be organized and work together to accomplish the goals that “we the people” want to see come to fruition. Serving people is the most important thing to me. I have served my fellow beings with integrity and I feel that it is important to possess this quality in all aspects of a person’s life. I will continue to make decisions based on values rather than personal gain.

My top three priorities as mayor would be: My first priority will be to listen to the concerns and ideas of my constituents. I will address the problems with real solutions. Residents need to be treated fairly and with respect. I will address the concerns of the local businesses who need the support of the city to promote growth and bring additional jobs and sales tax to the city. Second, I will work diligently with the staff and city council members to ensure that our growth is managed and that we are proactive in providing services to our current residents and those that will come. These services include water and infrastructure. I will work with the council to ensure that taxpayer monies are spent wisely. And third, the construction of a public safety building for our police department and the completion of the England Acres Park will also be a priority.

A week ago the Transcript Bulletin sent an additional question to both mayoral candidates. The question was: What have you learned about your town and/or the job of mayor since the primary election, and how will that affect your plans for your first 90 days as mayor, if you are elected? In alphabetical order, Pruden and Winn’s replies are below.

Pruden: Someone once told me that a wise leader never “rips all of the wallpaper off the first 90 days.” That being said, I have learned that there are many complex managerial levels to being the mayor of a city like Tooele. Personnel and budget items take up a lot of time. I have learned that it is critical for the mayor to be able to balance both being accessible at the office and being out in the community. I think that I am qualified to handle that balance. I think that we have to concentrate more on the positives of our community in addition to the things that need addressing. If we only see the negatives or wants, we fail to enjoy what we have accomplished and already have in place. Tooele truly is a wonderful city!

Winn: Since the primary election, I have continued to receive questions from citizens about how their tax dollars are spent. My plans for the first 90 days as mayor will be to begin working on the budget immediately. I will meet with each department head to determine their needs. I will hold public meetings with the city council members to get their input and ideas. I will also reach out to the residents to give them the opportunity to express their concerns and to help them understand the difficulties of providing all the services that residents expect and deserve with a limited amount of money. I will also begin working on a plan to make our city business friendly. As the city helps businesses thrive, more tax dollars will help increase our budget. I will be available for all residents to express their concerns and ideas. I will listen and then I will follow up on all issues, making sure that people are treated fairly and given honest answers.