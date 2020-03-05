Tooele City wants more time to decide on proposed subdivision

The Tooele City Council voted Wednesday night that a second reading is necessary on an Overlake subdivision request.

Howard Schmidt, representing HK Schmidt, LLC, has requested approval of a final plat subdivision located at 400 W. 1400 North.

HK Schmidt wants to build 30 single-family residential lots on the site. The 7.49-acre lot is currently vacant.

The land use map, which is part of Tooele City’s General Plan, calls for the residential land use designation for the subject property.

The area is currently zoned R1-7 residential. According to the city, areas that are zoned R1-7 are designed to provide housing for citizens and to provide a safe place for them to live. Typical uses of these areas include: single family dwellings, two-family dwellings, and multi-family dwellings, as well as parks, open-space areas, pedestrian walkways, and public services that meet the needs of the community.

The Tooele City Planning Commission recently reviewed the request and voted 6-0 for a positive recommendation to the City Council.

All of the lots pictured in the request contain a space between 0.17 to 0.21 of an acre, which is consistent with the City’s General Plan and the current zoning of the property.

Plans for the subdivision show a road that connects to 300 West, Clemente Way and Berra Boulevard.

The City Council voted to move the subdivision request to a second reading and have a discussion about a barrier on a main road by the subdivision before making a final decision.