Tooele City wants traffic study for Berra Boulevard project

The Tooele City Council authorized city staff to move ahead on a traffic study for a proposed housing development along Berra Boulevard and Aaron Drive during its work meeting last Wednesday evening.

Jim Bolser, the city’s community development director, led the council’s discussion on the housing development, which first appeared before the city’s planning commission in October. The applicant, Metro West Developers, updated its plan for the development, which would have less housing units but only apartments in its requested high-density residential rezone.

In the original proposal, Metro West requested a planned unit development for 24 acres of its 55.76 acres, with the remainder of the parcel zoned to high-density residential. The project encompassed 119 single-family homes and 492 multi-family units, including apartments and townhomes.

During a public hearing last October on the original proposal, more than 25 Overlake residents told the city planning commission they opposed the project. Main themes of opposition centered on how the project would negatively impact traffic in the area.

Metro West’s adjusted proposal Bolser showed the council on Wednesday would have 180 single-family homes and 314 apartment units. Overall, the number of housing units would be less in the new proposal, with 494 compared to 611.

After the discussion of the new proposal, City Councilwoman Melodi Gochis asked if there would be an additional traffic study. The proposed project would be built between Berra Boulevard and Aaron Drive, while using the 2000 North as the primary access to state Route 36.

Bolser said two traffic studies had already been completed, one by the builder and one by homeowners, but the conclusions of the studies didn’t mesh.

“So there is some conflict as far as deciding what exactly is the traffic load that will come,” he said.

Tooele City Engineer Paul Hansen said it would cost $8,500 for a statistically blind traffic study that would look at the larger picture, including future development, in the area.

City Councilman Dave McCall said he believed the city should complete its own traffic study and expressed concern about access to the developing area through the 2000 North and SR-36 chokepoint.

“They’re constantly building in there and that same entrance to (SR-)36 is the problem,” McCall said. “That’s the major problem. That needs to be fixed.”

The entrance to Mountain West Medical Center is located on 2000 North and the council discussed the impact on traffic or potential accidents to hospital access. An access road or additional lane on 2000 North were discussed as conceptual solutions.

City Councilman Brad Pratt said he was caught at the turn from SR-36 to 2000 North for three cycles of the traffic light once due to an accident near the entrance to the hospital.

“I think we have development that’s projected to happen in this area, particularly west of there, that has to utilize that road, in and out,” Pratt said. “And let’s face it, any development that happens in this community at all affects SR-36. It just does.”

With concerns about the impact of additional traffic in the area of the 2000 North and SR-36 intersection, City Councilman Scott Wardle suggested having representatives of the council meet with the hospital, as well as other potential shareholders like the school district or Maverik convenience store.

“I just feel if we’re discussing this and bringing them in on the backend, we’re creating a bigger problem,” Wardle said. “I don’t think it’s fair to the hospital to do that.”

The council requested a draft of the traffic study, which is expected to take about three weeks, be complete by its March 6 meeting.