Tooele City was top homebuilding community in 2018

Despite increase in building permits, local market still short of homes ♦

Following a slight dip in 2017, the number of building permits issued for family dwellings in Tooele County jumped by 26 percent in 2018.

In 2018 Tooele County, Tooele City, and Grantsville issued building permits for 716 new family dwellings. That’s a total of 149 new places in the county for families to live.

Multi-family units in Tooele City, consisting primarily of apartments on 100 East behind Macey’s, account for 60 of those family dwellings. The remaining permits issued were for 666 single family residences built throughout the county.

In 2017, 567 single family residence building permits were issued. No jurisdiction reported permits issued for multi-family dwellings in 2017.

The number of residential building permits issued in 2017 was down 2.2 percent from the from the 580 permits issued in 2016.

The hottest spot for new building in 2018 was Tooele City.

The number of residential building permits in Tooele City grew from 91 in 2017 to 235 in 2018, a 158 percent growth.

“We had a lot of builders come in with new subdivisions,” said Chris Sloan, broker with Group 1 Real Estate Tooele and a member of the Tooele City Planning Commission. “Growth is headed our way and builders are responding to our housing shortage.”

Even with the growth in building permits in 2018, the real estate market in Tooele County is still short on available homes, according to Sloan.

Last year at about this time the county’s real estate market had around a 2.1 month supply of homes on the market. This year the supply of homes on the market in Tooele County is around 2.5 months, according to Sloan. But a balanced market is considered a six month supply, Sloan said.

In unincorporated Tooele County the fastest growing community in 2018 was Lake Point with 121 residential building permits, that’s 61 percent over 2017’s 75 building permits issued in Lake Point.

South Rim held steady with 51 building permits in 2018 compared to 55 in 2017.

A lot of the growth in Lake Point is due to the Saddleback development, which has changed the look of Lake Point, according to Faye Hall.

Hall has lived in Lake Point for 18 years. She is a branch broker with Wise Choice Real Estate.

“Chris Robinson’s Saddleback development has opened up a lot of new building in Lake Point,” said Hall. “Lake Point is close to Salt Lake, but even with all the new construction it is still peaceful and a nice place to live.”