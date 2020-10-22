Tooele City water computer needs fixing

$2 million budgeted for water control system upgrades ♦

The Tooele City Council approved an agreement to upgrade the City’s municipal culinary water and water reclamation systems computer system during their meeting on Wednesday evening.

The system is known as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system, or SCADA.

Steve Evens, public works director presented the agreement request during the meeting,

The Tooele water reclamation facility was built 25 years ago and SADA was only meant to last 15 years, Evens said

“So basically, the SCADA at the plant will do everything from tell you what is happening at the plant, what our levels are — the flow levels and all of the automation is through the SCADA system. So, if we didn’t have SCADA system, it would have to be done manually.”

During the day, the system tells the operator at the facility if anything goes wrong during the water reclamation process. From there the operator is able to fix it, according to Evens.

SCADA takes over at night and on the weekends. If anything goes wrong, the system will alert an on-call operator.

“So, we don’t have to put anyone on a graveyard shift or anyone on the weekend shift. SCADA is able to do that for us and that’s the importance of the SCADA system,” said Evens.

Tooele City requested a bid from a company called SKM Inc., an electrical engineering company based in Bountiful.

The company has provided SCADA maintenance assistance to the City’s water reclamation in the past.

The bid that the city received from SKM Inc. was $218,450.

The city has allotted $2 million dollars for SCADA upgrades at the plant.

“This is the start of the council seeing a lot of me,” said Evens. “That million dollars that’s been appropriated for upgrades at the plant, this is the number one step of those upgrades.”

All of the members of the city council voted to approve the upgrades and improvements to the SCADA system.