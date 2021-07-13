Tooele City water reclamation facility needs work

High bid exceeds $1 million ♦

Tooele City needs to upgrade their water reclamation facility and bid tabulations for the work show over 1$ million in costs.

Paul Hansen, Tooele City engineer, presented information on the project to City Council members during their July 7 meeting .

Hansen explained that three projects at the facility were in different stages of completion..

The first project dealt with solids handling, which has been completed.

The second project is a filter upgrade. It’s in the design process.

“This current project is for the phase one upgrades at the reclamation plant that really brings back up to a current standard,” Hansen said.

Other projects at the water reclamation facility include electrical repairs, membrane diffuser replacement, and other miscellaneous work items, he said.

Workers at the plant, along with Hansen and his staff, have been working on a design for the projects and recently put out a bid for the projects.

Three bids for the projects came back.

The highest of which totaled well over $1million dollars.

The Nelson Brothers Construction Company based out of Salt Lake City provided Tooele City with a $827,024 bid.

“Nelson Brothers has worked for Tooele City before in the past at our waste water plant,” Hansen said.

Hansen told members of the council that the city was asking for a 15% contingency rate.

“We can only take the sections of the plant offline for a few days, literally hours become critical,” he said. “So, this would only be used at the authorization and direction of the mayor.”

Hansen requested that the City Council approve the bid from Nelson Brothers Construction Company plus a 15% contingency in case of emergencies.

At the end of the discussion all members of the council voted to approve the improvements and bid.

The plant, commonly referred to as the sewer plant, receives and treats between 2 and 2.5 million gallons of wastewater per day on average.

Of that amount, only a small percent of waste wastewater — 0.00001% — ends up hauled away as waste.

All other liquids and solids are treated and certified for possible reuse.

After the liquids are treated, they are returned to irrigation quality for the City to provide irrigation quality water to members of the community.

The solids are used for soil supplements at city parks, the city golf course, cemetery and other facilities.

In May 2013, the facility was presented with an award from the Water Environmental Association of Utah for their efforts to develop a new technology and facility.

A year later they were recognized again by the WEAU for their efforts to implement a plan to create a wastewater treatment facility, operating at levels above other treatment sites in the state, according to the city.