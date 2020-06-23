Tooele City water tank break-in

The tampering of a water well and the facility surrounding it caused many Tooele City residents to go without clean drinking water on Saturday and part of Sunday.

Saturday morning a Tooele City employee discovered that someone had cut a five-foot hole in the fence of well #5 during a routine check of the city’s wells.

Well #5 is located on the southeast side of the city.

Whomever broke into the fence also climbed on top of the tank and cut the lock that held the hatch leading into the tank, according to Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

City officials were worried, because the hatch on top of the tank is big enough for a person to fit through, according to Winn.

State officials, the Homeland Security, Tooele County Emergency Management, The Tooele County Health Department, and the City attorney were all contacted, then the city put a no drinking order into place.

The no drinking order went into place for residents living south of Vine Street and east of Main Street at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Residents of the city were instructed to use bottled water to drink, brush their teeth, prepare food, and wash dishes.

Cases of bottled water were provided for affected residents at the Tooele City police station.

Tests were conducted concerning the quality of the water and there was no evidence of contamination, but the city had to wait 24 hours to make sure, per state law, according to Winn

The system was also flushed and cleaned, she said.

“This is serious because the city lost thousands of gallons of water,” said Winn. “It took a full day of people addressing this issue.”

By 11 a.m. Sunday, the water was cleared by state officials as safe and according to Winn, the water was never contaminated.

Because of the seriousness of the problem, the city is offering a $2,000 reward leading to the arrest of the person or persons who tampered with the well.

City officials are asking individuals with any information to call dispatch at 435-882-5600 or the police station at 435-882-8900

“Because of the seriousness of breaking into a water system, the federal government and the state, as well as the city will prosecute,” Winn said. “If anyone sees anything that is not right, we want them to report it, but we are grateful we are back on line and safe.”