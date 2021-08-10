Tooele City will participate in new Utah Main Street Program

Downtown alliance revived to pursue Main Street revival and funding ♦

Tooele City wants to jump onboard a new state sponsored initiative to preserve Main Street history and economic vitality in cities and towns around the state..

Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic coordinator, presented information on the program to the City Council during their work meeting on Aug. 4.

The program, which is run through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, supports local community’s efforts to preserve the economic vitality and history of their main streets, according to Stewart.

The program will provide funding and technical support to help preserve Main Streets.

If the program comes to Tooele City, it would also raise property values, enhance the value of the downtown area, increase business, increase tax revenues, and provide greater value to cities and citizens, according to Stewart.

Currently, very few resources support small, locally-owned retail businesses and the Utah Main Street program would help close that gap in Tooele City, according to Stewart.

The program would also help Tooele City access more resources and grant funding to help beautify the city, along with historic preservation assistance.

The State of Utah created the program, because 46 states and the District of Columbia all have Main Street programs.

Thus far, Utah has conducted a study to analyze the interest in a Main Street program in the state, according to Stewart.

The study, conducted in 2019, showed that 70% of residents in Brigham City and Price, where the study was done, were interested in the program. The study also found 39 other rural towns, including Tooele City, that expressed their interest in the program.

In June, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development visited officials from Tooele City and told them that if they wanted to go ahead with the program, they would need a committee of city staff that would participate in the program.

“I’ve taken some steps to start forming that committee,” said Stewart.

The group will be called “The Tooele Downtown Alliance” and includes city staff and local businesses along main street in Tooele.

Stewart said he would like to allow those with businesses on Broadway and Vine Street to also join the committee.

“I think we have a lot of opportunities here to plug into some resources,” Stewart said.

At the end of the discussion, council chairwoman Melodi Gochis asked Stewart how much money could be funneled into the city from the program.

Stewart informed her that the state has been allocated $300,000 for the Main Street program, which wasn’t a lot of money when it is spread out between communities that might end up participating in the program.

“I think my role in this might be going after more grants,” said Stewart.

“Members of the committee are excited we are doing this,” said Ed Hansen, a City Council member who has recently been talking with members of the committee.