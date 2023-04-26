Tooele City working on active transportation plan

Tooele City officials are working on an active transportation plan to improve safety and create connections for walking, biking, wheelchair, and sidewalk needs.

Currently, they are looking for feedback online.

The active transportation plan will identify actions that the city can take through infrastructure changes and creating new or updating old policies and programs related to active transportation, according to Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic development director.

The plan will also serve as a guide to city staff and elected officials on how to prioritize projects and allocate funding for transportation projects.

“An active transportation plan helps us make sure that the quality of life in Tooele meets the expectation of residents,” Stewart said. “We want Tooele to be a place where people have transportation options and can live and recreate in healthy and safe ways. This will help us plan for sidewalk improvements, trails, and where to invest grant money that we get in the future.”

The plan, which will cost $80,000 to create, is being funded with a grant from the Wasatch Front Regional Council, a group who work on transportation planning and challenges.

Community members are encouraged to log on to TooeleATP.com and fill out a survey about active transportation. The survey asks questions such as “How often do you walk, bike, or roll for recreation or exercise in Tooele?” “What would you like to use bikeways, paved trails, and sidewalks for in Tooele?” “How important is it to you that Tooele City invests in improving active transportation infrastructure?” and “Do you have any other suggestions for improving active transportation in Tooele City?”

There is also an interactive map where individuals can mark places where they think improvements are needed and show officials what they want to see in the community.

“We hope they [community members] will take some time to review our goals and give us input,” Stewart said.

Although Tooele County has an active transportation plan, it doesn’t necessarily address Tooele City, according to Stewart.

Citizens can also follow the plans at the website, TooeleATP.com.