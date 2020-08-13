Tooele City works on road projects

Tooele City has eight pavement overlay projects that will be completed this summer.

Residents who live directly on the streets that are being fixed, will be notified by a flyer a few days ahead of the work occurring, according to city officials.

The overlay projects include: Coleman Street, 400 North to Mckeller, two and one-half-inch overlay; Fourth Street, Broadway Avenue to 200 South, Edge mill and two and one-half-inch overlay; 500 North, Antelope Avenue to Plateau Road, edge mill and two and one-half-inch overlay; 500 North, edge mill and two and one-half-inch overlay, Seventh Street to Smelter Road; Bonneville Way, edge mill and two and one-half-inch overlay, Antelope Avenue to Plateau Road; Uintah Street, edge mill and two and one-half-inch overlay, Noble Road to 880 East; Third Street, edge mill and two and one-half-inch overlay, Vine Street to Highland Drive; Broadway Avenue, edge mill and two and one-half-inch overlay, Smelter Road to Utah Avenue.