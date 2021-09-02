Tooele City works on Smelter Road sidewalk project

Workers have been removing and replacing sidewalks and reconstructing the intersection of Smelter Road and 500 North in Tooele City.

The project, which began in August, includes the reconstruction of the intersection of 500 N. and Smelter Road as a safety improvement along with the removal and replacement of approximately 1,700 lineal feet of curb and gutter and sidewalk on Smelter Road, east of 500 North.

“Currently, 500 North comes in at a weird angle where it meets with Smelter Highway,” said Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn. “It is not a safe intersection. We are going to install a new curb and gutter, so traffic can be at a 90-degree angle and drivers can see better there.”

Workers will also install some water-resistant vegetation and cobblestone along part of the road on city property to make the area more visually appealing, she said.

The project also includes installation of American Disability Act pedestrian ramps and related accessories.

Sidewalks will not be installed on the south side of the road.

“The road is just not conducive to installing sidewalks on the south side of the road,” Winn explained. “We think it will work out much better for the school kids to at least have a nice sidewalk on one side.”

Children walking to school are being asked to walk on Seventh Street and 500 North to avoid the area of construction, according to Winn.

Funding for the project came from a $393,586 grant form third quarter sales tax that was approved by county officials.

The city has hired Beck Construction and Excavating Inc., based out of South Jordan, to work on the project.

Tooele City officials plan to use the additional funding from the grant to install the cobblestone and drought tolerant vegetation on the side of the road.

A completion date for the project has not yet been determined.

“This will be a great project to get done,” Winn said. “A lot of the sidewalk on the road was crumbling, so this project will improve the area.”