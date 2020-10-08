Tooele City youth explore law enforcement careers

TCPD looking for officers ♦

Tooele City Police Department offers a hands-on Explorer program for young people to teach them about law enforcement.

The program is for young men and women ages 14-20 who are interested in law enforcement and criminal justice.

“The program is centered around law enforcement and is designed to give the explorers a good introduction to criminal justice through training and practical exercises,” said Jeremy Hansen, Tooele City Police public information officer. “Each week our explorers learn and practice a different skill that law enforcement officers do every day. Examples would be traffic stops, hand cuffing, firearms training, building clearing, radio communication procedures, search and seizure training, etc.”

The program is part of the Boy Scouts of America and has been around for many years, according to Hansen.

The Tooele Police Department joined the program in May of 2018

“Chief Kirby wanted Tooele City to have an Explorer post and after working with BSA and other posts in Utah, we were able to start our own post,” Hansen stated.

There are currently 16 Explorers in the program, but the police department would like to maintain a group of 20 Explorers.

The Tooele City Police Department will hold an open house recruitment event on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Tooele Police station.

“Our explorers will have booths set up and show potential members what they do within the program,” Hansen said.

Police want to continue the program as long as possible, because it prepares young people to join the police force.

“We do not have any intentions of stopping this program,” Hansen said. “Our police department and the Explorers are both committed to the program. The police department sees value in training youth to become potential police officers.”

The police department is currently looking to hire experienced lateral officers, certifiable officers, or current POST cadets.

An individual has to be at least 21 years old in order to become a police officer, according to Hansen.

The requirements for the police academy can be found online at post.utah.gov and if anyone wants to apply to work as an officer, they can apply at www.tooelecity.org.