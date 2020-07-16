Tooele City’s Broadway burns again

Third fire in three months in empty Broadway buildings ♦

Another fire occurred on Tooele City’s historic Broadway Street this week.

This was the third fire in the same area on Broadway Street since May 8 when an abandoned apartment building was engulfed in flames. The origin of that fire was listed as “unknown.”

A call came in at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday morning for another fire in the same building that burned on May 8, according to Chris Shubert, Tooele City fire chief.

Firefighters quickly rushed to the scene at 126 North Broadway Street.

It took 20 Tooele City fire fighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames, according to Shubert.

Firefighters were on the scene mopping up hot spots until 8 a.m.

Shubert said firefighters think the fire may have started on the second floor in one of the rooms towards the back of the building.

There were no injuries in the fire and the extent of damage is unknown at this time.

Firefighters battled a blaze in the Broadway Hotel on the morning of July 5. The fire was labeled “suspicious” by fire department officials.

Shubert said the cause of this fire is also unknown.

“Compared to the last fire on Broadway Street, it was a lot easier,” said Shubert.