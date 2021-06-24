Tooele City’s busy 4th of July

Tooele City will host several Fourth of July events, including the Miss Tooele City pageant, a flag retirement ceremony, a Corvette show, movie night, and a new event from Friday to July 1.

The celebration kicks off on Friday evening with another Fridays on Vine concert featuring Peter Breinholt, an indie folk artist from Salt Lake City.

Breinholt will be performing at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park located at 200 W. Vine Street.

On Saturday, the Miss Tooele City Pageant will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tooele High School auditorium located at 301 W. Vine Street.

On Monday at 7 p.m. a flag retirement ceremony will take place at the England Acres Park located at 880 N. 400 East.

“We are retiring American flags that have served their purpose that are a little battered or torn,” said Darwin Cook, parks and recreations director at Tooele City.

During the year, individuals have dropped old flags off at the city hall in a box to be retired.

During the ceremony, 200 to 250 American flags will be retired in an official ceremony.

Members of the public are welcome to bring flags to the event to be retired, according to Cook.

“We want this to be a solemn event,” he said.

Those who would like to attend the event should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

On Tuesday evening there are three events going on at the Aquatic Center Park.

Karaoke begins at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

There will also be a Corvette car show from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those with Corvettes are able to bring their car to be in the show without registering, according to Terra Sherwood, assistant parks and recreations director at Tooele City.

Prizes will be awarded during the event.

At 6 p.m., a free community barbeque will be held and hot dogs will be served.

“This is kind of a fun event, because there is a lot going on,” said Sherwood. “Everyone is welcome to come and listen to the karaoke and see the car show. We do have some bleachers but we are encouraging people to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit on.”

Tooele City will host a new event on June 30. called the American Mile.

During this event, participants will travel to five locations in Tooele City with activities at each location.

Locations include: the Tooele Valley Museum, Pioneer Museum Complex, Veteran’s Memorial Park, Tooele City Library, and the Aquatic Center Park, all located within a mile.

“On the American mile we have five locations that are on Vine Street,” said Sherwood. “This is the first year we are doing this. The idea kind of came out of an idea from things we could do during COVID. Last year we did a virtual thing like this and we really think we have a lot of really good American history and we thought that really kind of fit in. From what we did last year, it kind of morphed into this.”

The event will take place on June 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those interested can visit tooelecity.org for more information.

On July 1.at 9 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park the city will be hosting a free movie night, according to Sherwood.

The movie shown will be a family friendly cartoon.

Prior to the movie, the winners from the patriotic porch decorating contest will be announced.

For information related to the porch decorating contest, visit the city website.

Those interested in finding out the name of the movie can call 435-843-2292.