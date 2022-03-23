Tooele City’s Dow James Building gets new floor

The Tooele City Parks and Recreation department is proud of the new floor that was installed last month at the Dow James Building.

The new floor, which cost around $110,000 and was paid for by PAR tax funds, allows for city residents to rent out the facility, play pickleball and volleyball, and walk on the floor during cold, winter months.

The 18-year-old tiled floor was taken out in February and replaced with the new, rubber floor that was poured in place and completed on Feb. 5, according to Darwin Cook, parks and recreations director.

“The new floor is very durable and it resembles a little bit more of what you would get from a wood floor,” Cook said. “We decided the other floor had reached its lifespan. The centers were starting to concave.”

The new 77,000 square-foot floor will be easier to clean and maintain. It will also be easier on the user’s feet.

During the process of installing the new floor, holes to set up and easily take down pickleball and volleyball courts were installed.

Tooele City purchased the hardware for the courts, which cost around $9,000 paid for by par tax funds, according to Cook, but the parts haven’t come yet.

“We are expecting them in the next two to three weeks,” Cook said. “Our goal is to allow people who do events or parties to be able to request volleyball or pickleball when they rent the building.”

There are also one full and two half basketball courts.

For walkers, there is a painted path around the perimeter of the floor.

Currently, walking is officially open Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the facility from Oct. 15 to April 15. and 16.25 laps around the facility equals a mile, according to Cook.

Sometimes, the building is open a little earlier and later than the official times. It just depends on the day, according to Cook.

“The doors are open for people to come in and there is no set time. The bathrooms and water fountains are open. There is plenty of space and time. People don’t need to worry about it being crowded,” Cook said.