Tooele City’s economic coordinator excited to help out businesses 

Tooele City has a new economic coordinator and he is ready to help businesses in the city thrive.

Jared Stewart, who lives in Salt Lake and “reverse commutes” to Tooele City each day, is the city’s economic coordinator. He has been with the city since September 2020.

Although Stewart grew up in Millcreek, he said his life is deeply rooted in Tooele.

“My whole family, especially my uncles were all excited about me coming out here, because they’ve spent so much time out here growing up,” he said. “So, it’s kind of cool. I haven’t moved out here yet, but I do feel like I could end up out here.”

Stewart graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in urban planning and he is currently in graduate school through the University of Southern California online to receive an executive masters in urban planning.

“I am focusing on the intersection between public and urban development and the city side of things, and learning a lot about the private sector and kind of how those interact with each other,” Stewart said. “It’s helped so much with this job and thinking about economic development in Tooele. It’s an exciting time to be learning more about these things.”

Prior to working for Tooele City, Stewart worked at the Salt Lake County Office of Regional Development as a planner and a GIS Analyst.

In his free time Stewart enjoys biking, skiing, and doing his homework.

Stewart knew that he wanted the economic coordinator job after driving around Tooele City.

“Before I even applied, I just drove around Tooele,” he said. “I kind of thought about it and I thought, ‘This is a place I could really see myself working and trying to contribute and being successful,’ so, then I applied and came out for interviews a couple of times and that was that.”

As economic coordinator, Stewart interacts with land and business owners who are seeking to sell property, relocate their business, expand their business, or buy property to build a business on.

“When businesses are trying to choose their best location, I help them through the process of coordinating a lot of things on the city level, whether that’s zoning, like what they can do on a particular property, or connecting them with our community development department, public works, or any other department they might need. It helps them to know what’s possible for their business,” explained Stewart.

“We want all of the businesses to be successful,” Stewart continued. “If I can help a business to thrive, that’s what I want to do. I really like to see people thrive. I want to see Tooele City thieve. I want to see all people having jobs and making good wages. I get really excited when I see someone else being successful.”

Along with being the city’s economic coordinator, Stewart is also a grant administrator.

“I work on bringing in some money to the city as well, for all sorts of things,” he said. “Since September we have been awarded just over half a million dollars for sidewalks, for roads, and for economic development. That’s another thing that’s kinda cool that I work on as well. We can use a lot of these grants for economic development, so it goes together.”

In ten years, Stewart said that he may very well be still be working for Tooele City.

“I see myself expanding the capacity as a city to help people have jobs maybe,” he said. “I would like to still do the same thing every day that allows me to feel successful. I still want to be helping people prosper. What does that look like exactly in ten years? I don’t know but it could very well still be here in Tooele City.”

Stewart is excited to be working for Tooele City.

“I feel like I am working my best and firing on all cylinders here,” he said. “This is a place where I think we can all be successful and we can all work together as a community to make it a better place and I am excited to be a part of that.”