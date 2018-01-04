Tooele City’s first woman mayor takes oath of office

Winn: ‘It is such an honor and a privilege to be standing here’ ♦

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn told a packed audience in council chambers at City Hall Wednesday night that she plans to keep her campaign promises.

“I am here to serve you. I am a public servant and will always be accessible,” Winn said after taking the oath of office.

“It is such an honor and a privilege to be standing here,” she added. “I am so very humble about this opportunity to serve. I am so grateful to all of you who have supported me in all the things I’ve tried to do for the City.”

Tooele City Recorder Michelle Pitt swore in the first woman mayor of Tooele City. But before she did, the Tooele City Council passed a resolution to re-appoint Pitt as the City Recorder for another term-year term. Pitt has served as City Recorder since Feb. 2, 2011.

After swearing in the mayor, Pitt then administered the oath of office two newly-elected City Council members Scott Wardle and Melodi Gochis. Wardle won a fourth term on the council, and will be joined by first-time Councilwoman Gochis.

“I’m thrilled and excited to serve,” Gochis said.

Pitt then administered the oath of office to new Tooele City Fire Chief Rick Harrison, who replaces Bucky Whitehouse. Chris Shubert will serve as 1st Assistant Fire Chief and Jed Colovich will serve as 2nd Assistant Fire Chief.

Rick Harrison’s father, Rowe Harrison, presented his son with a fire helmet he wore when he was the City Fire Chief from 2000-01.

“You now join the family tree of fire chiefs,” Rowe Harrison told his son. He also presented a badge to his son. “More importantly, this is the badge your grandfather carried when he was fire chief of Spanish Fork.”

Several Tooele City firefighters attended the swearing in of the new fire chief and his assistants.

Councilman Steve Pruden conducted Tuesday’s work session and business meeting as the City Council’s new chairman. Wardle is the council’s new vice chairman. Winn served previously as the chairwoman.

“As a city council, we want to express our appreciation and love to all the members of the Tooele City Fire Department,” Pruden said.

The City Council also passed a resolution to re-appoint Shauna Bevan, Chris Sloan, Phil Montano and Brad Clark to the Tooele City Planning Commission. Tony Graff also was appointed as a new member to the planning commission.

Matt Robinson and Melanie Hammer also are members of the planning commission. The City is still looking to find two alternates for the commission.

In other business, the City Council approved a resolution to purchase a 1.04-acre parcel of property west of the Tooele City Softball Complex adjacent to Pratt Aquatic Center for $65,000. The complex is located at 55 N. 200 West.

The resolution states that residential growth has led to increased demand for the softball complex.

The City plans to partner with the Tooele County School District to expand and realign the softball complex. The resolution states the school district has agreed to contribute at least $500,000 toward the project’s cost because the complex will be utilized by Tooele High School and junior high school students and teams.

The council also passed a resolution to install a new sprinkling system at the Dow James Baseball Field. The council awarded the project to Turf Sprinkler Company of Sandy for $61,155.