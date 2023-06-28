Tooele City’s Fourth of July celebration

Tooele’s Independence Day celebration is packed full of a week of patriotic events. “America the Beautiful” stands as Tooele City’s 2023’s celebration theme.

To kick off the celebration, the annual Miss Tooele City pageant was held on the evening of Tuesday, June 27.

On Thursday, June 29 there will be a karaoke contest at the Aquatic Center Park, located on the corner of Vine Street and 200 West. The evening will start at 4 p.m. with a patriotic sing-a-long. From 4:10-5 p.m., those who would like to sing who haven’t registered will be able to do so during the open microphone event. At 5 p.m., the karaoke contest will begin. Registration for the contest is full. From 5-8 p.m., there will be a Corvette car show at the park. For more information or to enter a Corvette in the show, please call Ruben Trujillo at 435-840-3847.

“This show will have a display of some of the coolest classic and modern Corvettes in town,” said Holly Tippetts, community engagement supervisor at Tooele City.

Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a free community barbeque at the park.

On Friday, June 30, there will be a pickleball tournament at Elton Park, located at 400 N. Broadway Avenue. For questions about the tournament, please call 435-843-2143. The tournament will also continue on Saturday, July 1.

On Friday evening, there will be a magician at the Aquatic Center Park. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and those attending should bring blankets or chairs to sit on.

“Joshua Benson makes magic fun for adults and children,” Tippetts said. “You will not want to miss this awesome show.”

On Saturday, July 1, Tom DeCarlo, singer of Boston, will perform with members of the Dennis DeYoung Band at 8 p.m. at the Tooele High School Football Stadium, located at 240 W. 100 South. Gates will open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $5 for general admission bleacher seating. They are available for purchase at city hall and Macey’s. For more information, please call 435-843-2143. Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m. after the concert.

On Monday, July 3, there will be a flag retirement ceremony at England Acres Park, located at 880 N. 400 East. Those interested in attending should bring blankets or chairs.

On the morning of Tuesday, July 4, from 7-8:30 a.m., the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce will be serving breakfast at the Veteran’s Memorial Park. The breakfast will cost $5 a person and veterans will eat free. They will serve pancakes, hash browns, eggs, and ham. Please call 435-882-0690 for more information.

Prior to the parade at 8:30 a.m., participants in a 5K run will run along the parade route. Those who want to run will be able to register up until 7 a.m. on July 4 at tooelekiwanis.com for a fee.

“The 5K run is a great addition to our Fourth of July events as all of the money generated from the 5K helps to finance some of the projects in Tooele County for children such as the Robotics Club in Tooele County High Schools, the Great American Awards for participating 5th grade schools, the baby care cupboard for baby items that WIC does not supply like diapers, wipes, and lotions, Festival of Trees, High School Kiwanis Key Clubs, along with Jr. High School Kiwanis Builders clubs,” Tippetts said.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. at the corner of Skyline Drive and Main Street, travel north down Main Street to Utah Avenue, then turn west to 200 West. The parade will then turn south on 200 West and end at the Aquatic Center Park. Those attending the parade should practice being safe, Tippetts said.

“The parade is such an exciting event for the community and we want it to be safe for those participating and watching,” Tippetts said. “We ask that people remember the parade route is on a road with moving vehicles, so please stay on the sidewalks and park strips at all times. We are allowing walkers to pass out candy to spectators along the parade route, so again please keep safety in mind and do not enter the road to gather candy.”

After the parade, beginning at 11 a.m., there will be activities at the Aquatic Center Park, including food, entertainment, vendors, and a car show. Activities will end at 2 p.m.

“We hope that residents feel the beauty of what our city has to offer as they celebrate,” Tippetts said.