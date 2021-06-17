Tooele City’s Julia Romero will lead the July 4th parade

The grand marshal for Tooele City’s Fourth of July celebration has been chosen by the Mayor Debbie Winn.

The theme for the 2021 parade is “An American Story” and Romero has a story.

Earlier this month, Winn sorted through applications for grand marshal. She chose Julia G. Romero, an 89-year-old woman nominated by her daughter, Beverly Brown.

Romero was born in the early 30s in New Mexico. In 1950 she and her husband traveled from New Mexico to Tooele looking for work, according to Brown.

Romero’s husband was hired at the Tooele Army Depot as a box maker.

“When they arrived in this beautiful city, she was pregnant with their first daughter who recently turned 70-years-old,” wrote Brown. “They were poor, looking for a better life and a way to provide for their new family.

After moving to Tooele City, Romero and her husband moved in with another family who provided shelter and food for them and their new baby.

“My mother recalls placing her new born baby in a cardboard box as a makeshift crib to sleep,” Brown wrote.

After receiving several paychecks, Romero and her husband were able to rent a small apartment with another couple.

‘They struggled being Hispanic and moving into Tooele City at a time when Hispanic people were not well received by the community,” Brown said. “And then, being Catholic, was just one more thing which made it difficult to fit in, but they had a vision and in spite of the adversities that they faced almost daily, they were bound and determined to make Tooele City their home.”

After Romero’s husband worked for 10 years on the depot, the couple was able to put a down payment on a house on Sixth Street in Tooele, which was financed by the owner of the property, who had faith in them and helped them acquire their first home, according to Brown.

After living on Sixth Street for 13 years, they bought a small fixer upper home on 1000 West.

Romero still lives at this home, her daughter said.

Several years after moving to the city, Romero began working at the Tooele Hospital as a housekeeper.

“She worked 35 years doing hard manual labor in order to help provide for all of us,” Brown wrote in her nomination.

During her time working at the hospital, Romero became an interpreter for those who arrived at the hospital in need of medical services but didn’t speak English.

Romero also opened her home to families who had loved ones staying in the hospital.

When she was ready to retire, Romero was told that she would not be receiving any kind of pension, because the hospital had gone bankrupt and there was no money to pay out to the retirees, according to her daughter.

Romero is still very active and has a striking, independent personality, according to Brown.

“At 89, she still drives, washes her windows-we tease her that her windows never have spots on them,” Brown said. “She visits who she calls the ‘elderly.’ Her yard is well taken care of. My brother or her grandsons mow for her, but she insists on weed eating the edges herself. She is very independent and doesn’t like to be told she can’t do something.”

During her life, Romero learned many valuable lessons during her time residing in Tooele City, according to her daughter.

“She has lived in Tooele City for 70 years,” Brown said. “She will tell you she loves Tooele and is happy that this had been her home and the place that she raised her children. She is surrounded by family and friends, and she prides herself on the fact that moving to Tooele provided a good quality of life for her family- inspiring all of us to be better people. She raised us, instilling the fact that being Hispanic and Catholic does not define who we are. What defines us is how we treat our neighbors, as well as others in our community to include teachers, co-workers, family, and friends. She has always welcomed people into her home regardless of their walk of life. We have been encouraged to follow our dreams and live our best life.”

Romero will lead the Fourth of July parade on a float. She will also be given a spotlight at the Miss Tooele City pageant and be presented with a trophy after the parade.

“Many times, in our community, people work quietly to serve and are never recognized,” Mayor Winn said. “Some of them have worked many years and given much to our community. Ms. Romero is one of those people. As I read her “American story,” I was thrilled to hear how she and her husband came to Tooele City and for many, many years, served others. Tooele City is made up of all types of people from many parts of the world. It makes me proud to be able to say that our community accepts all people, no matter their backgrounds or where they came from. Julia is a special lady whose American story should be shared with our community as we recognize and honor those who serve. Tears came to my eyes as I read about her and I am grateful that she is willing to serve as our grand marshal. It is an honor to know her and I know that she will inspire others to serve her fellow beings, even when things are tough.”