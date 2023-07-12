Tooele City’s new mural

Downtown Tooele City has a new mural.

The Tooele County Arts Guild recently completed a mural at 60 S. Main Street in Tooele near Dairy Delight featuring two bison overlooking the Great Salt Lake.

The project was started at the beginning of June and worked on each weekend until it was finished on Sunday, July 9.

The mural, which is painted on the side of the Beacon House, a behavioral health community center, features the two bison looking over the lake with vibrant rays of light and bright colors.

“The mural is a representation of the community as a whole. The two bison represent the residents of Tooele County, and the beacons of light in the background represent hope and shedding light on a sometimes very dark, lonely existence when suffering alone with mental health disorders,” owner of the Beacon House, Holly Jones said.

The mural was funded by Jones and her company and measures 24 feet high and 67 feet wide.

The Tooele City Arts Council paid the participating artists an hourly wage for their time creating the mural.

“Not only has this project given us the chance to create a very large and beautiful piece of public art for the community to enjoy, but it gave us the opportunity to help financially support nine of our community’s talented artists,” Katrina Flores, arts guild member and former president said.

The Tooele County Arts Guild and Jones hope the mural will help improve the look of the downtown area and inspire those who view it.

Public art is a very powerful tool,” Flores said. “Not only are murals visually appealing, but they have the ability to breathe life into inanimate objects and make a community feel alive and welcoming. Art has a way of gripping our inner creative being and giving us a sense of excitement and passion. Ultimately, I think that this mural will uplift people and make them happy when they see it. Throughout the duration of our painting sessions, we were approached by dozens of locals who wished to express their joy and excitement to see a fresh piece of art in Tooele. It definitely seemed to invoke a sense of community pride amongst the people of our community. We saw many smiles throughout the creation of this project … I really think that this mural will enhance the quality of downtown Tooele and will hopefully encourage the creation of more public artwork in our town.”

They also hope other businesses will follow suit with murals on their buildings.

The mural was completed by Flores, Scot Vorwaller, Dominic Santistevan, Lalenia Moore, Lisa Sullivan, Marcea Flores, Diane Allen, Shellece Durfee, and Sarah Buchanan.

“The completion of this project would not have been possible without all of these devoted, hard-working, and passionate artisans,” Flores said.

The Beacon House has been providing a community gathering room for the past three years. The building has been undergoing a remodel while the Beacon House group living and treatment stays open and running. The full community center is planned to open in January of 2024.

To learn more about the Tooele Arts Guild and to support art in Tooele County, please visit Tooeleartsguild.com or visit their Facebook or Instragram page @Tooeleartsguild.