Tooele Co. planning commissioners fire back at accusations

Commissioners say aren’t ‘on the take’ ♦

Two Tooele County planning commissioners took time during Wednesday night’s meeting to react to written public comment that included accusations of wrong-doing and failure to represent citizens.

Between agenda items planning commissioner Jeff McNeill asked and received permission from the commission chairman to make a point of personal privilege.

McNeil drew a line between a comment on social media and making an accusation of criminal activity in a written comment submitted as part of a public hearing.

“We get email and we appreciate it,” he said. “It is a great way to communicate and express views. But I got an email, and this isn’t an exact quote, but it said that planning commissioners are taking bribes and somehow getting financial gain by approving certain things.

“I just want to say if anybody has even an inkling of evidence that that is true, they have a moral and ethical and legal obligation to bring that up. They can bring it to the county attorney and certainly can bring it to the state attorney general. That is a serious accusation. I for one have never accepted anything from somebody who has come before this board.

Putting it on social media is one thing, but to put it in an email that is now part of public record that 10 years from now somebody can do a GRAMA request and get that email. If you are going to accuse any member of this board or any board of an illegal action you have an absolute obligation to prove it and bring it up, otherwise do not make those accusations.”

After McNeill made his comments, planning commissioner Blair Hope also commented on some of the email he has received.

“I read email that comes in that has, in bold capitalized, ‘don’t forget you work for the citizens and you must listen to our voice.’ We don’t work for the citizens, we serve the citizens. Yes we listen to your words, but we still have to abide by the zoning ordinances on the books. We don’t have carte blanche just because people disagree with what is going on. Don’t think we’re on the take, we aren’t. Don’t think we don’t have your best interest at heart , we do.”