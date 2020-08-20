Tooele Co. School District announces meal plans

Lunchroom service plus pick up, no child to go hungry ♦

The Tooele County School District has announced how it will provide breakfast and lunch for students during the 2020-2021 school year.

For students in school on Monday – Thursday lunch will be served in the lunchroom as usual, according to Casey Kress.TCSD Child Nutrition Director.

But there will be some changes.

Tables will be spaced and spots will be marked and numbered at six-foot intervals for students. Principals have determined the capacity of their lunchrooms and scheduled enough lunch periods so every student will have a chance to eat lunch at school.

“In some of our schools if there is not enough room in the lunchroom principals may have to designate other eating areas,like hallways,” Kress said.

On Fridays, which is an online learning day for all students, a breakfast and lunch may be picked up for all in-school students between 10 and 11 a.m. at all schools.

Meals for students enrolled in online schools may pick up meals on Fridays at any school between 10 and 11 a.m. They will get Friday’s meals and meals for Monday through Thursday of the following week.

Some of the food distributed may be frozen. The food will come with any necessary instructions, according to Kress.

Meals will be provided only to students who have a lunch number. No adult children without a number will be able to purchase food until further notice.

Remote schools on a four-day schedule; Vernon, Dugway, Ibapah, and Wendover, will have the same service, but the distribution day is moved up by one day.

Details can be found on the school district’s website, tooeleschools.org, by clicking on “Child Nutrition” on the “Operations” drop down menu after clicking “Departments” on the top bar.

The Tooele County School District prepares about 10,100 meals daily, according to Kress.