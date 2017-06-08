Tooele council clarifies sign law

Permits will be required for some temporary signs ♦

Those who place signs to advertise temporary special events in Tooele City will need a permit in some situations.

The Tooele City Council passed an amendment to its sign ordinance Wednesday night to clarify the requirements for temporary special event signs placed in the city for no longer than 21 days by groups or individuals. Temporary signs set up for up to four days during a holiday will not need a permit, according to Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker.

“In the past, temporary special event signs have been exempt from permit requirements,” Baker said. “This is basically a housekeeping issue to our sign ordinance.”

The sign permit fee is $25.

Baker added that these are signs announcing event that are scheduled and open to the public, but do not include grand opening sales, closing sales or garage sales.

The city council discussed the issue at a work meeting on May 3, and the Tooele City Planning Commission unanimously approved the change to the code at a meeting on May 24.

There were no comments during a public hearing Wednesday night in regard to the amendment to the sign ordinance.

During the council’s work meeting, the council heard from developers who are seeking a zone change for approximately 8.81 acres from general commercial to high density residential at approximately 600 E. 2400 North. The development would include up to 125 townhouses. It is located just south of Liddiard Home Furnishings.

The developers made a 15-minute presentation and handed out booklets with details of their proposed development. The same issue was discussed at a city council work meeting on April 5. Council members have expressed concerns about traffic issues and the economic feasibility of the project. The developers’ booklets addressed those issues.

Developers would like to move forward with the project as soon as possible. Council members said they have reviewed the project, and told the developers they would make a decision at the next council meeting in two weeks.

Council members also discussed amending the city code regarding nuisance vegetation and plans to reduce fire hazards due to vegetation. Part of the plan is to increase mow strips around the perimeters of unimproved land from 15 to 30 feet. Weeds on unimproved land of five acres or less must be mowed down to no more than six inches.

Tooele City also is working to revamp its code on home businesses in connection with new Utah Senate Bill 81. The bill modifies provisions related to a municipality’s or a county’s authority to license a business.

Council members indicated they want to continue to study home business regulations before making any changes to the code.

City administrators recommend that home occupation business applicants should pay the cost of building, fire and safety inspections as a prerequisite to the issuance of a license, according to proposed ordinance 2017-19.