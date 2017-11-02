Tooele council cracks down on commercial handbills

Companies could now face a penalty if they continue to toss commercial handbills at residences in Tooele City where the owners have not asked for them.

After hearing several complaints to rid city streets of unsightly green bags, the Tooele City Council approved an amendment to city code regarding the distribution of commercial handbills at its meeting Wednesday night.

The ordinance states that green bags are labeled as “Money Bags,” and appear to be published and distributed by Utah Media Group, whose registered agent is the Newspaper Agency Company, LLC.

Although the unsightly appearance of green bags has been the major complaint from residents, the ordinance is not intended to target or highlight a particular business.

“The advertising material or bags could be of any color,” said city attorney Roger Baker.

The green bags just point out one example in support of the legislative actions being enacted, according to the ordinance.

Council members have discussed the issue the past two months in work meetings, and needed some time to fine-tune the ordinance.

According to city code, a commercial handbill means printed or written material that advertises for sale any merchandise, product, commodity, service or thing.

A commercial handbill could also direct attention to any commercial establishment or activity. It could also direct attention to any meeting, performance, exhibition or event.

City leaders decided to delete any language in the code toward placing commercial handbills on vehicles.

According to the ordinance a person may not throw or deposit a commercial handbill:

1. Upon public property, including parks, streets and sidewalks

2. Upon private property without the express consent of the property owner

3. From a moving vehicle

4. On property where any portion of the property is marked with the words “no soliciting,” “no trespassing,” or similar such words.

The ordinance states that commercial handbills can be delivered to property owners who have previously granted permission.

Baker said the penalty for Tooele City’s handbill throwing prohibition is an infraction, the least serious of criminal infractions.

He said violators would not serve jail time and a fine would be minimal.

“By state law the maximum possible fine for an infraction is $750,” Baker said. “I anticipate that actual fines would be much less, but that is in the hands of the judge.”