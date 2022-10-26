Tooele County 2023 tentative budget up 11%

No property tax increase proposed ♦

Tooele County will spend $12.7 million more in 2023 than it did in 2022 under their tentative budget adopted by the County Council but it will handle that almost 11% increase in spending without a property tax increase.

The Tooele Council adopted a tentative budget for their 2023 fiscal year during their Oct. 18 business meeting held at the Tooele County Administration Building. Total expenses for all county funds in the ternative budget add up to $129,522,549, a 10.9% increase over the $116,839,526 expenses in the 2022 budget.

The 2023 tentative budget is a compilation of requests from county elected officers and department heads as well as anticipated county obligations including debt service, employee compensation and benefits, according to Tooele County Auditor Alison McCoy.

As a working budget, the tentative budget is expected to undergo changes before a final form is adopted for 2023 in December, according to McCoy.

The County Council has been meeting in public work session meetings since September to discuss, review and propose changes to the tentative budget.

“I think I’ve found $300,000 in reductions through $2,000 or $3,000 adjustments,” said Council member Scott Wardle.

The county’s finances are separated into 15 different funds based on the specific purpose for revenue and expenses with accounts for common purposes grouped together. Those 15 funds include 12 that are categorized by government accounting standards as government funds.

Three of the funds are what accounting standards call proprietary funds. These three funds are also referred to as business-type funds. They are expected to be self-sustaining without reliance on the county’s general funds.

The government funds include the general, capital projects, municipal services, human services, health department, road, aging services, Council of Government, tourism tax, municipal building authority debt service, impact fees, and debt service funds.

The business-type funds include the Wendover Airport, solid waste and property mana

The largest of these funds is the general fund. The general fund covers the day to day expenses of most county offices and services. Public safety, parks and recreation, elected officials offices, information technology, human resources and courts are a few examples of general fund expenses.

One of the largest impacts to the budget for most funds and departments is a proposed 6.5% cost-of-living adjustment and a 2.4% merit increase for all county employees in 2023.

With $46.6 million in proposed expenses for 2023, the general fund accounts for 36% of all county spending in the 2023 tentative budget.

The general fund’s largest source of revenue is the county general property tax.

Revenue from the county general property tax is budgeted at $7,316,960 for 2023, which is up 6.5% from $6,869,081 in 2022.

The county’s general fund also receives revenue from the county property tax for assessing and collecting — a tax levy permitted by the state to cover the cost of local assessing and collecting of property tax. The tentative 2023 budget includes $2,395,730 of revenue from the assessing and collecting property tax, up $212,120 or 9.7%, from 2022.

That makes a total of $9,712,690 from 2023 property taxes for the 2023 tentative budget.

The county expects to receive this property tax revenue in November 2023 without an increase from the certified property tax rate for 2023 as the deadline for the County Council to declare the intent to increase property tax rate above the 2023 certified rate has passed. Even though that rate will not be known until July 2023.

After property tax, the next largest source of revenue for the county general fund is a $6.4 million allocation from the general fund balance — unspent reserves — followed by $3.7 million from West Deseret mitigation fees and another $3.7 million from federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes.

Close behind mitigation fees and PILT is an anticipated $3.6 million from sales tax.

The general fund will receive a $6.3 million transfer from the municipal services fund to cover the calculated general fund expenses spent on municipal-type services for the unincorporated areas of the county (see related story).

These sources of revenue add up to $33.4 million, which is 72% of the general fund’s revenue. The balance of the general fund revenue comes from fees, contracts, grants and miscellaneous taxes.

Other 2023 budget highlights include the proposed hiring of a new employee for tourism promotion and contracting for the development of a tourism plan for the county.

Hiring a tourism employee and developing a plan for tourism were among the recommendations from tourism consultant, Roger Brooks, who presented his findings on Tooele County to a gathering of government, business and community leaders in September. Brooks was hired by the county using a matching grant from the Utah Office of Tourism.

The tourism employee and tourism plan development would be paid for from the tourism tax fund which receives revenue dedicated to tourism promotion from special restaurant and hotel sales taxes.

The county road fund receives revenue from taxes and other sources dedicated to funding roads such as the county’s allotment of fuel and transportation sales taxes.

The 2023 road fund has a 55% increase in expenses from the previous year’s budget. That increase is covered by a $2.4 million appropriation from the road fund balance — a reserve of unspent previous year’s revenue. The increase appears to be primarily used for the line items of building replacement and equipment for the road department. The roads fund budget is primarily for maintenance of existing roads, including snow removal. New road construction and major road rebuilds are included in the capital projects fund.

Out of the $6.9 million in the tentative budget for the County Health Department, $946,220 comes from the health department property tax. The remainder comes from grants, fees and local contributions.

The county’s solid waste and Wendover Airport funds are self-sufficient, relying on fees, sales, and grants for revenue. They will each pay $200,000 in administrative fees to the county general fund for expenses incurred by the general fund in support of their operation.

The property management fund collects revenue and accounts for expenses related to rental fees and maintenance for property, including the Clayton Office Building on the southeast corner Vine and Main streets in Tooele City, purchased by the county in 2018. Planned to be part of a master plan for replacement of the county building, the county has since abandoned that plan and hopes to sell the property by the end of 2022.

The general debt service fund is budgeted for no expenses for 2023 as the county paid off several bonds in 2022.

The county is not debt free however, the municipal building authority debt service fund will pay $1.5 million for principal, interest and collection charges for bonds used to pay for the county detention center, also known as the county jail. Bonds for $25.8 million to build the detention center were issued in 2010. In 2017, the bonds were refinanced at a lower interest rate saving the county an expected $2.2 million over a 25 year period.

The 2023 budget anticipates $23.9 million in capital projects in 2023.

Among those projects are $4.2 million for the Ibapah Road, with $3.5 million of that coming from a grant and another $8.2 million for other road projects.

Building projects have a line item for $8.2 million. Facilities capital projects are listed at $2.9 million.

Also included in capital projects is $3 million for a south county fire station, $2 million for Tom’s Lane and $2 million for an HVAC upgrade and $885,000 for other projects at the County Administration Building.

The tentative 2023 budget is a working budget and is subject to change before the final 2023 budget is adopted in December.