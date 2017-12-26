Tooele County 411 Giving Train reaches 1,000 people

T’was the night before Christmas, when all through Tooele County, the Giving Train was giving, its plenteous bounty.

One kind act on Facebook page Tooele County 411 turned out to be contagious as it snowballed into over 1,000 acts of generosity, according to one Tooele County 411 administrator.

On Dec. 5, Tooele County resident Don Jarvis posted on Tooele County 411, “Tomorrow is my birthday and the wife said I don’t need anything and then suggested we do something good with the money that we would have spent. So we decided to give my birthday money to someone here in Tooele that could use it. So we have $100 to give away. Please we only want to do this for someone that really can use it.”

Jarvis received 170 comments giving suggestions on how to give away his $100 or nominating people to be the recipient of his generosity.

Jarvis selected a grandmother who was put in a position where she needed to take in three grandchildren under the age of 10.

Witnessing what Jarvis had done on Facebook, other Tooele County 411 members were inspired to ask for nominations for people to receive a $100 Walmart gift card.

From there the giving and receiving on Tooele County 411 took off and was soon given the name, The Giving Train, according to Jenny Prather, an administrator for Tooele County 411.

The gifts offered on the Giving Train varied from large to small. They included gift certificates, jewelry, plumbing services, auto repair work, money for power and gas bills, concealed firearm permit classes, tattoos, babysitting, baked goods and many others.

Each giver set the criteria and method for selecting the recipient of their gift, according to Prather.

There also were some gifts that were not seen on the Facebook page, but Tooele County 411 worked behind the scene to make them happen.

“I got a call from somebody that wanted to pay rent for somebody else who was struggling, but they didn’t want them to know who was paying the rent,” Prather said. “So they gave me the money and I went and paid it for them.”

A list of all the gifts arranged through the Giving Train reached over 900, according to Prather.

“There were at least 100 gifts that weren’t on the list,” she said. “I think the number of gifts reached 1,000.”

The large response didn’t catch Prather off guard.

“I’m not surprised, and it’s still going on,” she said. “It was exciting to see so many people giving so much stuff.”

Tooele County 411’s Giving Train caught the attention of Salt Lake City-based media.

“It was nice to see Tooele County get attention for something positive,” Prather said.

The Giving Train may make a return run next year.

“Thank you again to all of those that participated in The Giving Train,” posted Patty Deakin-Daley, a Tooele County 411 administrator. “I hope we can make this a yearly tradition.”