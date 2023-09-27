The Tooele County Arts Guild’s “Ren Faire” will run Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Benson Grist Mill, featuring an old-time Renaissance feel.

Ren Faire promises two days of almost 30 performers and entertainers including aerialists, dancers, an exotic bird show, comedy skits, fire shows, and magic shows; 80 vendors selling handcrafted, curated, or collected items; ax throwing, a kid’s art yard, a petting zoo, and pony rides.

During the event, the Tooele County Arts Guild will highlight some of these best works in their traveling art show. The faire will be the first stop in their show.

The old forge at the Grist Mill will also be stoked by a blacksmith.

Special appearances at the event will include King Henry and Queen Elizabeth, and mermaids.

“It’s going to be a very interactive, fun experience and there are going to be things to see all over the venue,” Katrina Flores, Ren Faire event coordinator said.

This is the third year the event will be held. Last year over 1,000 families attended the event. This year, Arts Guild members are expecting even more to attend.

“This event has attracted a lot of attention over the years as we have advertised,” Flores said.

The event will take place Friday, Sept. 29 from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission for children 12 and under is free. For those over 12, admission is $3 for one day or $5 for both days. Tickets are available at the gate.

To view the entertainment schedule, visit tooelecountyartsguild.com and click on “Ren Faire 2023.”

“This is a really whimsical, special event,” Flores said. “There will be a lot of people in costumes to add to the ambiance. If you want to attend an event with a real Renaissance-feel to it, this is the event for you. This event will bring the festival-feel to life. There will be something for all ages to enjoy.”

The Tooele County Arts Guild is a non-profit organization. Ren Faire is run by volunteers and all money collected will go back into running the event next year and other artistic events throughout the year.