Tooele County Boundary Review Commission holds public hearing

Proposed annexation may depend on definition of rural real property ♦

A 1,553 proposed annexation into Grantsville City hinges on an interpretation of a definition.

The Tooele County Boundary Review Commission held a public hearing on the “Brown” annexation on Monday night at the Tooele County building.

The public hearing was open to the public. The public was also invited to participate through Zoom.

The Boundary Review Commission only meets when a city receives written protests to an annexation request.

The Brown annexation is a request by some property owners to annex 1,553 acres of land into Grantsville City.

Sun Valley Ranchettes subdivision is on the west end of the proposed annexation area and Gunderson Acres subdivision lies near the center of the proposed annexation area. The Fassio Egg Farms is also located within the annexation area.

Following annexation procedures in state code, Grantsville City published a public notice for the annexation request. After the 30-day period for filing protests expired, the Tooele County Boundary Review Commission received 15 letters protesting the annexation.

The commission first asked for any of the protestors to speak, if they had information to add to the written protest they already submitted.

Janna Pearson spoke.

Pearson said she lived on a 1-acre parcel with animals and was concerned that becoming part of a city might eventually take away her animal rights.

“I don’t want to be annexed,” she said. “I don’t see any advantages and I see many disadvantages.”

Terry Mathews, one of the protestors, told the commission that the only way to legally complete the annexation would be to ignore state code.

Matthews cited a portion of state code that says an annexation petition must have the signature of 100% of the rural property owners within the annexation area.

After Mathews and Pearson spoke, the commission opened up the hearing for other public comments.

Joe White spoke representing the Fassio Egg Farm.

In response to questions about how an annexation could take place without permission of all property owners, white clarified that state code requires that ana annexation petition be signed by land owners that represent at least 50% of the total area to be annexed and representing at least 30% of the total assessed land value in the annexation area.

Fassio Egg Farms wants to be annexed into Grantsville, because they would prefer to be part of Grantsville City instead of the proposed Erda City, according to White.

Fassio Egg Farm has experienced a fire in the past, Grantsville has a fire department that could respond to another fire. Erda would have no fire department, according to White.

With Grantsville City, if Fassio Egg Farm needs water or sewer in the future, Grantsville could provide that where Erda, right now, could not, White said.

Colin Winchester, deputy county attorney, explained the rural property requirement referenced by Mathews.

While state code does require approval of rural real property owners, the boundary commission has had some disagreement on the interpretation of the state’s definition of rural real property.

State code defines rural real property as property zoned primarily for manufacturing, commercial, or agricultural purposes; and that does not include residential units with a density greater than one unit per acre.

But state code also makes reference to rural real property as consisting of 1,500 contiguous acres or more.

The boundary commission asked Winchester to research the definition of rural real property in consultation with legislative attorneys that may be familiar with the intent and purpose of the wording.

The boundary commission will meet again on Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. to discuss the rural real property issue before considering a decision on the annexation protests.