County gets a new brand ♦

Five years after Tooele County’s first brand with the tagline “so much, so close” was revealed, the County has now launched a new brand with a fresh logo and tagline.

The new logo, with a variety of colors taken from the Great Salt Lake, was inspired by the County’s desert landscapes and iconic sunsets. The colors include shades of blue, green, pink and orange.

The new tagline — Tooele County: Recreation revved up — is meant not only to relate to Tooele County’s speed venues such as the Utah Motorsports Campus and the Bonneville Speedway on the Salt Flats, but also the many other outdoor “Revved” up tourist destinations found in the county, especially in its spacious outdoors.

The new brand with its logo and tagline were the result of many hours of research by Salt Lake City’s Honey Communications. Honey Communications cataloged the tourist venues in the County. They also conducted focus groups, surveys, and interviews along with traveling the County and personally visiting many locations in the County.

Along with the new brand reveal, Honey Communications will soon present the final results of their tourism study to the County Council along with a tourism master plan for the County.

Tourism is already a significant contributor to Tooele County’s economy. Visitors spent $200 million in Tooele County and there were 1,232 tourism jobs in Tooele County in 2022, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

Tooele County contracted with Honey Communications in April 2023 for the preparation of a Tourism Master Plan for $62,600. The plan was to include a tourism evaluation and branding study, to result in the development of destination branding and the tourism master plan.