Tooele County Business Meeting Agenda 01.17.2023

Business Meeting Agenda
DATE: Tuesday, January 17, 2023
PLACE: 47 S. Main Street, Tooele, UT 84074, 3rd Floor Suite 306
TIME: 7:00 PM
Those who wish to watch the meetings online can go to Tooele County‘s Facebook page
or Tooele County’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/@tooelecounty8584
If you want to submit a comment for public comment or a public hearing item, please email publicinput@tooeleco.org anytime up until the start of the meeting.
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Minutes
A) January 3rd – Work & Business Meetings
5. Sale of Main/Vine County Owned Properties – Presented by Alison McCoy
6. Public Comments
7. Consent Agenda
A) Check Register
i. January 3 – 5
ii. January 10 -12
B) Motor Vehicle Adjustments
i. 2 MVA
C) Contracts
i. Roads Shop Lot Operations Study & Facility Design (Ensign) – Roads
ii. Folder Inserter (Quadient )- Solid Waste
iii. Time Clock Renewal (NOVAtime)- Presented by Adam Sadler
8. Resolutions/Ordinances
A) Corrected Version of Resolution 2022-51, Adopting the 2023 Budget – Presented by Alison McCoy
B) Authorizing the Council Chair to Sign an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Lake Point (Resolution 01) – Presented by Colin Winchester
C) Adopting Additional Appendices of the International Fire Code (Ordinance 02) – Presented by Bucky Whitehouse
9. Boards and Committees
A) Board Appointments
i. See Agenda Summary: (1) Trails Committee, (1) Historical Preservation Commission, (1) Planning Commission, (5) Tourism **, (3) Board of Health
10. Council Update
11. County Manager Update
A) Ratifications
i. Four Mobile Column Lifts (Snap-On) – Solid Waste
ii. Shredder Machine (Power Screening) – Solid Waste
12. Closed Meeting (If needed) – Litigation, Property Acquisition, and/or Personnel
13. Adjournment