Tooele County Business Meeting Agenda 01.17.2023

Business Meeting Agenda

DATE: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

PLACE: 47 S. Main Street, Tooele, UT 84074, 3rd Floor Suite 306

TIME: 7:00 PM

Those who wish to watch the meetings online can go to Tooele County‘s Facebook page

or Tooele County’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/@tooelecounty8584

If you want to submit a comment for public comment or a public hearing item, please email publicinput@tooeleco.org anytime up until the start of the meeting.

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Minutes

A) January 3rd – Work & Business Meetings

5. Sale of Main/Vine County Owned Properties – Presented by Alison McCoy

6. Public Comments

7. Consent Agenda

A) Check Register

i. January 3 – 5

ii. January 10 -12

B) Motor Vehicle Adjustments

i. 2 MVA

C) Contracts

i. Roads Shop Lot Operations Study & Facility Design (Ensign) – Roads

ii. Folder Inserter (Quadient )- Solid Waste

iii. Time Clock Renewal (NOVAtime)- Presented by Adam Sadler

8. Resolutions/Ordinances

A) Corrected Version of Resolution 2022-51, Adopting the 2023 Budget – Presented by Alison McCoy

B) Authorizing the Council Chair to Sign an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Lake Point (Resolution 01) – Presented by Colin Winchester

C) Adopting Additional Appendices of the International Fire Code (Ordinance 02) – Presented by Bucky Whitehouse

9. Boards and Committees

A) Board Appointments

i. See Agenda Summary: (1) Trails Committee, (1) Historical Preservation Commission, (1) Planning Commission, (5) Tourism **, (3) Board of Health

10. Council Update

11. County Manager Update

A) Ratifications

i. Four Mobile Column Lifts (Snap-On) – Solid Waste

ii. Shredder Machine (Power Screening) – Solid Waste

12. Closed Meeting (If needed) – Litigation, Property Acquisition, and/or Personnel

13. Adjournment