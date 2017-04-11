Tooele County campgrounds and trails ready for Easter

Grantsville Reservoir, Settlement and Ophir canyons already open for camping; Middle Canyon on hold ♦

Most of Tooele County’s canyons and trails are ready to go for Easter weekend.

Campgrounds in Ophir Canyon, Settlement Canyon and Grantsville Reservoir were open April 1, according to Dave Brown, Tooele County Trails and Canyons coordinator.

He said Middle Canyon will remain closed until warm weather clears the campgrounds of snow.

Brown also reported that the county’s portion of the Prospector OHV Backway Complex is completely signed and ready to go.

“We have six new informational kiosks in parking areas and along the Prospector Trail route,” he said.

Prospector — hailed by local and state officials as the longest network of off-highway vehicle trails in the nation — consists of more than 800 miles of trails and class B gravel roads in Tooele, Juab and Utah counties.

Propector traverses southern Rush Valley, and encircles the Sheeprock, Simpson and Tintic mountains, in addition to Desert and Keg mountains in Juab County.

The U.S. Forest Service Campground on the Prospector Trail near Vernon is open. The campsite has no water. It also has no-fee and is non-reservable, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Maps of the Prospector OHV Backway Complex are available at ATV stores from Provo to Ogden, including in Tooele County, according to Brown.

Easter is traditionally a big weekend for Tooele County campgrounds, according to Brown.

Ophir Canyon offers 12 established campgrounds and Settlement Canyon has 19. Grantsville Reservoir has 30 campgrounds.

About 50 percent of the canyon’s campers come from outside Tooele County, according to Brown.

Brown has reported seeing food boxes and grocery bags from Tooele County stores in vehicles heading up the canyons to camp.

“These out-of-county campers contribute to our local economy,” he said.

In Settlement Canyon, Tooele County charges $3 per vehicle for a day pass to Settlement Canyon, $15 per vehicle for camping and $25 for RV sites. A season day pass for Settlement Canyon is available for $35.

Monday through Thursday, senior citizens can use the RV hookup sites in Settlement Canyon for half price, according to Brown.

Fees for Settlement Canyon are collected at a toll booth at the mouth of the canyon.

Grantsville Reservoir and Ophir Canyon uses a self-pay $10 per night camping fee.

Campers place their payments in an envelope picked up from a site near the entrance to the canyon or reservoir and drop it in a sealed drop box. A receipt, filled out by the camper, is displayed on the vehicle’s dashboard. Only cash or checks are accepted.

Checkout time in the county’s canyons is 10 a.m. and the maximum allowable stay is seven days. Campsite users must have picture identification and a vehicle, according to Tooele County code.

Brown advised canyon campers to follow “leave no trace” principles, which include travel and camping in established areas, dispose of waste properly, minimize campfire impacts and observe fire restrictions, respect wildlife, and be considerate of others.

Glass containers, littering and dumping are prohibited in the canyon. Each are class B misdemeanors, which may bring a fine of up to $1,850 and one year in jail.

Middle Canyon, which has 43 campsites, traditionally opens later than the other canyons in Tooele County.

Brown would not predict when Middle Canyon would open.

“When weather permits, we will open the gate for the campgrounds in Middle Canyon,” he said.