Tooele County Chamber and Tourism Santa Parade

Santa Claus, along with Mrs. Claus, rode into downtown Tooele on Saturday on a float, instead of a sleigh, guided by a polar bear and penguins wearing elf hats, instead of a red-nosed reindeer. The annual Santa Parade, sponsored by the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism started at 10 a.m. Marching bands, Boy Scouts, the Tooele City mayor, and other groups marched along as the jolly old elf was greeted by the town’s boys and girls. After the parade Santa met with children at Tooele Applied Technology College and shared hot chocolate and cookies with them.