  • Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus ride down the parade route in their float Saturday morning in the Tooele County Chamber and Tourism Santa parade in Tooele.
  • Stansbury Park’s marching band plays down the parade route.
  • Friends gathered Saturday morning to watch the parade.
  • Five-year-old Eder Garcia is next in line to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.
  • Three-year-old Scarlet Fraughton whispers her Christmas list to Santa.
  • Mother and daughter team Diana and Morgan Ussery participated in the First Responder Appreciation Santa Walk/Run.

December 10, 2019
Tooele County Chamber and Tourism Santa Parade

Santa Claus, along with Mrs. Claus, rode into downtown Tooele on Saturday on a float, instead of a sleigh, guided by a polar bear and penguins wearing elf hats, instead of a red-nosed reindeer. The annual Santa Parade, sponsored by the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism started at 10 a.m. Marching bands, Boy Scouts, the Tooele City mayor, and other groups marched along as the jolly old elf was greeted by the town’s boys and girls. After the parade Santa met with children at Tooele Applied Technology College and shared hot chocolate and cookies with them.

 

