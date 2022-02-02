Tooele County Chamber Dinner

Installation of Officers and Awards Ceremony ♦

The Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism filled the cafeteria at Tooele High School on Friday night, Jan. 28.

New officers were ceremoniously sworn in and a variety of awards were presented.

Outgoing Chamber Board Chairman Jess Clifford addressed the group.

The 2022 Chamber board officers are: Michael Wayne Henry of the Less Olson IT Company, chairman; Lorina Bishop from the Insurance Network, first vice chair; Carol Mortenson with Integrity First Lending, second vice chair and Larence Searle of J.L. Johnson, CPA, Secretary/Treasurer.

Tyson Hamilton was the guest speaker for the evening. He spoke about the Bikers Against Child Abuse organization.