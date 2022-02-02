Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • The Tooele Chamber of Commerce and Tourism's annual Installation Banquet and Awards Dinner was held at Tooele High School on Friday, Jan. 28.
  • Ambassador of the Year Carl Justesen
  • Customer Service Award Michael Wayne Henry
  • Volunteer of the Year Tyson Hamilton
  • Citizens of the Year Russ and Heidi Steadman
  • Tooele County Community Service Award Tooele Army Depot
  • Grantsville City Community Service Award Grantsville High School football team
  • Lifetime Achievement Award was presented posthumously to Patricia Barton
  • Business of the Year Tooele Gymnastics
  • Tooele City Community Service Award Daughters of Utah Pioneers
  • 2022 Chamber of Commerce and Tourism board officers

February 2, 2022
Tooele County Chamber Dinner

Installation of Officers and Awards Ceremony 

The Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism filled the cafeteria at Tooele High School on Friday night, Jan. 28.

New officers were ceremoniously sworn in and a variety of awards were presented.

Outgoing Chamber Board Chairman Jess Clifford addressed the group.

The 2022 Chamber board officers are: Michael Wayne Henry of the Less Olson IT Company, chairman; Lorina Bishop from the Insurance Network, first vice chair; Carol Mortenson with Integrity First Lending, second vice chair and Larence Searle of J.L. Johnson, CPA, Secretary/Treasurer.

Tyson Hamilton was the guest speaker for the evening. He spoke about the Bikers Against Child Abuse organization.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top