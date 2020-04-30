Tooele County changing to orange questions answered

New guidelines for moderate risk level go into effect on Friday ♦

Editor’s note: We have compiled answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about Monday’s announcement that Tooele County will move to the orange, or moderate risk level, as outlined in the state’s health and economic recovery plan, Utah Leads Together 2.0, as of Friday, April 1.

So, on Friday Tooele County and the state of Utah change to the orange or moderate risk level on the Utah Leads Together 2.0 plan. What kind of change does that mean for individuals?

For individuals there will be little change in recommended practices under the moderate level. According to Utah Leads Together 2.0, individual practices should still include social distancing, or keeping six feet away from others when outside the home. Face coverings should be worn when in public, especially when the six-foot distance can not be maintained. A form can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov to request up to six face masks to be sent to any residential address in the state. People are encouraged to limit trips outside the home to essential travel, in-person contacts should be limited and social interactions should be limited to groups no larger than 20. No playdates for children, schools are closed, and public playground equipment should not be used. No close contact or team sports. Outdoor recreation should be restricted to groups of the same household with a six-foot distance from other groups maintained. Personal hygiene standards should be maintained — wash hands frequently, cover cough and sneezes with a tissue or inside of the elbow, stay home if sick, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at least daily.

What about businesses?

Many businesses closed by the previous Tooele County Health Order, including dine-in options at restaurants, may be opened if specific protocols outlined in Utah Leads Together 2.0 are followed. Businesses that will be allowed to reopen following all of the protocols include restaurants, personal services, gyms, child care, medical outpatient clinics, and hospitality services. Additional industry specific standards are established in Utah Leads Together 2.0 for retail businesses, hospitality and tourism industries, home repair, construction and general contractors, and general business and office services. Those guidelines can be found at https://coronavirus-download.utah.gov/Health/Phased%20Health%20Guidelines%20V3.pdf. Questions about the guidelines may be addressed to the Tooele County Health Department.The Tooele County School District announced on Wednesday that while schools remain closed, under Utah Leads Together 2.0 guidelines tennis courts, fields and tracks will opened May 1 for public use. Playgrounds, weight rooms and other facilities will remain closed.

But we are still seeing an increase in cases, is this the right time to be lowering restrictions?

The infection rate and percent of positive tests in Tooele County are lower than the state’s, according to Tooele County Health Department Director Jeff Coombs. Coombs also said epidemiologic data indicates Tooele County never had a hard spike like other areas and cases and hospitalizations are at a plateau or decreasing. The Health Department will monitor data and decide if changes in the guidelines are needed, Coombs said. The County epidemiologist, John Contreras, said that the Health Department’s modeling, without the risk level change factored in, shows new cases and hospitalizations. So some increase in the near future is expected, he said. The difference he said, is that we now have the testing capacity and enough trained contact tracers to identify and contain infected and exposed people in hotspot areas. Contreras also said the County has enough hospital beds, ventilators, and staff to treat anticipated needs.