Tooele County collecting public input on general plan update

Public visioning process runs through Sept. 1 ♦

Tooele County planners have launched a new website to collect public input on Tooele County’s growth and other feedback on the County.

Type “tooele.mysocialpinpoint.com” in the address bar of your browser and hit “enter” and the Tooele County General Plan website will open up.

On the website there are three opportunities to “Help shape Tooele County.”

Click on the bar under “Interactive Map” to open up a map of Tooele County where you can leave comments or suggestions about transportation concerns, areas to preserve, trails, and any other feedback.

Click on the “Get Details” bar under “Public Open Houses” to get information about date, time, and place for public meetings about the general plan. This section also has a “contact us” section for questions and comments.

Under “Share your vision” the public can start discussion threads about ideas and suggestions, things they like, desired amenities or just make a comment.

Overall the general plan process is designed to explore the existing and projected development and transportation patterns, housing types and affordability trends and open space and recreation. The general plan will also include economic development and employment opportunities and the conservation of agriculture and the preservation of the historic culture of Tooele County.

This public visioning process runs through Sept. 1.

Following the public visioning process planners will review the vision for the County, public engagement input, existing plans, needs, transportation networks, land uses, features, topography, opportunities, and constraints and create three alternative scenarios based on the collected information.

Then the planners will present the alternative scenario plans to the public for feedback. An open house will be held to gather in-person feedback and the interactive map and vision board will remain open for continuous feedback to be received.

In the next phase of the general plan update information utilized to create the alternative scenario plans will be reviewed in connection with the feedback received on the provided plans. The plans and feedback will then be consolidated into a preferred scenario plan. The following elements will be incorporated into the final plan: land Use, transportation, housing, open space & recreation, public facilities, conservation & preservation, technology & innovation and economic development.

The preferred scenario plan will be presented to the County Council for adoption.