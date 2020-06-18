Tooele County Commission approves $53K in tourism grants

$63K request from At Your Leisure held for more information ♦

The Tooele County Commission approved a total of $53,636 in tourism fund grants for 10 projects recommended by the Tourism Tax Advisory Board during the commission’s meeting on Tuesday night at the County Building.

The commission held off a vote on an eleventh request for $63,000 for the outdoor television show and production company, At Your Leisure, choosing to wait until AYL can provide additional information about past grants.

Carrie Cushman, chairman of the Tourism Tax Advisory Board and the general manager of the Tooele Holiday Inn Express, presented the TTAB recommendations.

Breez’n Barrels requested $5,900. The advisory board recommended $4,000 for out of county advertising.

The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers requested $3,247 to help with yearly expenses of the museum, recaulking the cabin, and to replace a stolen historical marker.

The Grantsville Clark Historical Farm asked for $35,700. The advisory board recommended up to $15,000 with $10,000 to go to curb appeal and improvements to the Farmer’s Square and $4,500 for out of county advertising.

The Intermountain Region Porsche Club of America asked for $12,000. The advisory board recommended $8,000 for out of county advertising.

Ivie Acre Farms and Petting Zoo asked for $600. The advisory board recommended the full $600 for additional seating at the event, but also recommended a material stronger than wood be used and the benches be branded with “Tooele Valley.”

Lake Point Community Association requested $1,000. The advisory board recommended $250 for out of county advertising of the community association’s event.

The advisory board recommended $6,500 for the National Auto Sports Association with $4,500 towards the tow fund and $2,000 for out of county advertising.

The Sons of the Utah Pioneers requested $5,039 to go towards the operation of their museum.

The advisory board recommended $10,000 for the TooeleValley Museum and Historic Park for preservation, restoration, and repair work.

Tooele Technical College requested $1,000 for out of county advertising for an event.

The County Commission approved the grants as recommended by the advisory board.

Most of the grants are paid as a post performance reimbursement.

The advisory board voted 4-2 not to recommend funding the $63,000 requested by At Your Leisure.

The AYL request included seven television feature airings, a variety of 30 second commercial spots, over three hours of library video, and genera social media engagement on behalf of the county.

Cushman said the advisory board wanted to watch their funds for another year. She also mentioned that the county was already doing television and other marketing with “Tooele Valley: So much, So close.”

Commissioner Kendall Thomas said there was some value with AYL and he wanted to fund it.

“One of the questions is the metrics,” Cushman said. “We don’t get the metrics back on how many people click on the videos or how many people watch it online.”

The commission voted to delay a vote on the AYL request while they seek additional information,including metrics, from AYL.

The tourism tax fund receives revenue from a 1.0% tax on food purchased in restaurants and a 3.5% tax on lodging in motels and hotels.

State law requires that tourism tax dollars be used to promote tourism or for the maintenance and operation of tourism-related facilities.

The advisory board consists of representatives of motels, restaurants and local tourism industries and attractions. Its composition is specified in state law. State law requires the board weigh in on how tourism tax dollars are spent.

Criteria considered when evaluating grant requests included how well the project meets the state and county requirements for the use of tourism tax revenue, experience of the project manager in respect to the probability of the project being completed on time and on budget, the long term viability of the project including the possibility for future self-funding, the benefit provided to the community by the project, and the impact on tourism tax revenue, according to online information provided to grant applicants.