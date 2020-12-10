Tooele County Commission takes second look at next years’ budget

With no tax increase, fund balance used to break even ♦

Tooele County’s proposed 2021 budget will consume some fund balance, but require no property tax increase, according to Tooele County Auditor Alison McCoy.

McCoy presented the proposed budget at the Dec.1 County Commission meeting in the Commission Chambers at the Tooele County meeting.

The general fund budget will increase by 7.1%, from $46.5 million to $49.8 million. The increase reflects an approximate $1.2 million increase in property tax due to growth in the tax base, not an increase in the tax rate.

Other major sources of revenue for 2021 are projected to be comparable to the 2020 budget. The county’s general sales tax is budgeted to drop by $140,000 to $2.56 million. The federal payment in lieu of taxes is budgeted at $3.3 million, the same as 2020.

The 2021 budget includes a 1.6% cost of living salary increase for all county employees along with a 1% merit increase in pay for county employees, according to McCoy.

McCoy estimated that the county would use approximately $14.5 million of its fund balance to balance the 2021 budget without a tax increase, at the Dec. 1 meeting.

During the meeting McCoy said the use of the fund balance includes the $8,980,000 of capital projects to be funded for 2021.

However, since the Dec. 1 meeting, the proposed budget for 2021 has already been revised, McCoy told the Transcript Bulletin.

As originally presented, the 2021 budget included a $6 million line item in the general fund balance for the Lakeview Business Park agreement.

In November 2020, the Tooele County Commission approved an amended Lakeview Business Park agreement that called for $6 million to be paid to the Grantsville Community Development Agency to be used as an advance for infrastructure for the Romney Group’s Lakeview Business park. The $6 million would be paid back over time to the county.

The $6 million comes from the sale of the Utah Motorsports Campus. The County Commission had previously budgeted those funds to pay for a trans-West Erda sewer line, which would have been used for the Lakeview Business Park.

With the Lakeview Business Park annexed into Grantsville, the business park will now use Grantsville City sewer and water. No other users signed on to tuse he proposed sewer line project, so the county scrapped the project.

The county Human Services budget appears to show a 138% increase over 2020 for 2021, but that increase is due to a change in the accounting for payments and services, not an actual increase in expense, according to McCoy.

The change is in the county’s grant for mental health and substance abuse and how it tracks payments to the contractor, OptumHealth. The new accounting method was recommended by the county’s independent auditors, according to McCoy.

The county’s municipal building authority budget which includes debt services for several building projects will show a 94% decrease.

McCoy said that change is also due an accounting procedure. A few years ago the county consolidated and refinanced some long term debt to reduce interest rates. Accounting procedures required the county to continue to show the old debt on their financial statements. That is no longer required in 2021, she said.

The County’s tourism tax fund budget or 2021 includes $400,000 for Tourism Advisory Board grants, up $10,000 from the 2020 budget. The tourism budget also includes $500,000 for Country Fan Fest and a $225,000 transfer to the Deseret Peak Complex fund.

Along with the $225,000 transfer from the tourism fund, the 2021 budget for Deseret Peak Complex revenue includes a $1.1 million transfer from the general fund, a $325,000 transfer from impact fees, and a $1.2 million trasnfer from the Deseret Peak Complex’s retained earnings.

The Tooele County Commission may vote on the 2021 budget at the Dec. 15 meeting.