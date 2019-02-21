Tooele County Commission unveils new process for ordinance approval

The Tooele County Commission unveiled a new process as it considered two changes to county ordinances this week.

Proposed revisions to the county’s Land Use Ordinance and the county’s purchasing policy and procedures received a first reading during Tuesday night’s County Commission meeting at the Tooele County Building.

“We’re trying something new,” said Commission Chairman Tom Tripp. “We’re going to have a first reading of ordinance changes.”

After discussing the proposed changes during a public meeting at the time of the first reading, the commission will accept public comment, including comments at meetings, in writing or electronically. A second and possibly third or more readings will follow at later county commission meetings prior to a final vote on the changes, according to Tripp.

The exact number of readings an ordinance change will receive before the final vote was the subject of discussion, but no formal decision was reached.

The first ordinance change reviewed Tuesday was a proposal to change language in the county’s Land Use Ordinance. The proposed change would allow conditional use permits for solar energy systems to be granted two extensions of up to 12 months each by the county Zoning Administrator, with documented proof of progress.

Currently, the county’s Land Use Ordinance states that unless there is “substantial action” a conditional use permit expires after one year, with the planning commission authorized to approve one six-month extension.

The ordinance change was requested by Enyo Renewable Energy, according to Rachelle Custer, Tooele County director of community development.

Enyo received approval from the planning commission for conditional use permits for two large scale solar system projects in December 2018.

However, Enyo needed to have the conditional use permit in hand to apply for funding and and to secure agreements from third-party energy buyers. Because of the complex nature of the funding for solar energy projects, the planning commission approved the proposed change to the land use ordinance allowing for the extensions, according to Custer.

During the County Commission’s discussion, Tripp said the change had merit but he expressed concern over the need to single out one specific industry in the ordinance.

The second ordinance change reviewed were several changes to the county’s’ purchasing policy and procedures.

The proposed changes allow for the County Auditor to review purchase requests to make sure they comply with county policy and within the approved budget.

“We thought we would give the auditor broader authority to examine the process,” Tripp said.

The changes also require the County Attorney to review purchases in excess of $100,000. They also restrict sole source procurement, requiring action in an open County Commission meeting to forgo the bid process on a purchase over $50,000.

“We’re trying to be transparent and follow best practices,” said Tooele County Commissioner Kendall Thomas.

A second reading of the ordinance changes will be on the County Commission’s March 19 meeting agenda.