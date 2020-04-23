Tooele County considers ‘dialed up’ economy

To open or not to open, that is the question.

As Tooele County Health Department and other county officials eye the April 30 expiration date of the current county health order, they are considering how and when to begin steering the county towards a new normal.

To help guide the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown, Gov. Gary Herbert, along with legislative leaders unveiled “Utah Leads Together 2.0” during a press conference last week.

“We’ve had the Great Depression and the Great Recession,” said Natalie Gochnour, director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute and chief economist for the Salt Lake Chamber. “When we look back this may be called ’The Great Lockdown’ … we’ve been an economic shock … we purposefully shutdown the economy to protect human life.”

Initial jobless claims have risen in the state since March 16, according to Gochnour.

In Tooele County 6.4% of the employed population has filed an initial unemployment claim since March 16, according to Gochnour.

Gochnour and the Gardner Policy Institute helped author the Utah Leads Together plan, she said.

“This is not a short-term problem,” Gochnour said. “It is a new risk we have to work through.”

Jeff Coombs, Tooele County Health Department director said the Utah Leads Together plan will be helpful as the county considers how to move towards recovery.

“As we begin to dial up the economy,” Coombs said. “This document directs how to do that.”

Tooele County’s current health order expires April 30, making around May 1 a tentative target date for starting to move towards moderate risk from high risk, according to Coombs.

Steve Sparks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies and a member of the Utah Economic Recovery Task Force said decisions about reopening parts of the economy should be “driven by data versus dates.”

John Contreras, epidemiologist for the Tooele County Health Department, said opening up on May 1 will probably bring more COVID-19 cases, but the health department is prepared.

“The health department is prepared for contact tracing,” he said. “We have people trained and in place.”

Gochnour said to expect risks to manage.

“It may come in phases,” she said. “There will be hotspots and flare-ups that require strategic targeted shutdowns.”

The Utah Leads Together plan lists color-coded industry specific health guidelines. The guidelines range from high risk red, to moderate risk orange followed by low risk yellow and ending in new normal risk green.

For the food service industry, the guidelines for high risk red — the current level — call for takeout, curbside, pick-up, or delivery service only. In the moderate risk orange level some dine-in service may be restored.

Some of the requirements for dine-in service in the moderate risk level include: requiring a six-foot distance between parties in the waiting area with floor markers to indicate proper spacing; a sign to be pointed out to patrons that outlines symptoms and encourages that if the patron, or someone they live with, has experienced COVID-19 symptoms, to please order takeout instead; staff must wear face coverings at all times and perform hand hygiene between interactions with each table; the restaurant is to close for cleaning and disinfecting in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Cleaning and disinfecting includes all tables, chairs, door handles, floors, bathrooms, and any high-touch surfaces.

The requirements ease up a little in the low risk phase and then for the new normal green phase: All businesses are open and operating under stricter hygiene and cleaning regimen with monitoring health of workforce and customers.

Other industries with specific guidelines in the Utah Leads Together plan include; retail business, hotels and other accommodations, events and cultural entertainment, personal services, home repairs, gyms and fitness centers, construction, general contractors, manufacturing, daycare, hospital settings and medical non-hospital including dentistry.

The future outlook depends on two things, according to Gochnour.

“The decisions of our leaders and the activities of Utahns as they follow guidance from experts,” she said.