Tooele County considers joining brief supporting inland port

Inland Port offers economic opportunities for the county, says commission chairman ♦

The Tooele County Commission is considering entering the court battle between Salt Lake City and the state of Utah about the Inland Port authority as a friend of the court, in favor of the state.

The County Commission held the first reading of an agreement to sign on with several other counties in an amicus brief to be submitted to the Utah Supreme Court.

The brief would support the state’s position in regards to Salt Lake City’s attempt to question the constitutionality of the Inland Port Authority.

An amicus brief does not actively enter the county into the litigation of the case, but as non-litigants with an interest in the outcome of the case the brief would provide additional information and arguments to support the state’s position.

In 2018, the state Legislature established an Inland Port Authority and designated 16,147 acres of land in Salt Lake County’s Northwest Quadrant, including part of Salt Lake City, as the area in which the authority would have jurisdiction.

Salt Lake City filed a complaint with the 3rd District Court challenging the constitutionality of the Inland Port Authority. In their complaint the city cited a section of the Utah Constitution that prevents the Legislature from delegating to “any special commission, private corporation or association, any power to make, supervise or interfere with any municipal improvement, money, property or effects, whether held in trust or otherwise, to levy taxes, to select a capitol site, or to perform any municipal functions.”

Salt Lake City contends that the Inland Port Authority usurped the city’s taxing and land use authority.

The state asserted that the legislation that created the inland port authority established the authority as a political subdivision of the state, not a special commission or association.

3rd District Court Judge James Branch ruled in favor of the state in January 2020.

Salt City has asked the state Supreme Court to accept an appeal of the District Court’s decision.

The Utah League of Cities and Towns has filed an amicus brief in favor of Salt Lake City’s position.

Utah Association of Counties considered filing an amicus brief in support of the state’s position, but decided not to “due to the potential divisionary nature and controversy with this issue,” according to an email sent to several county commissioners throughout the state from Piute County Commissioner Darin Bushman.

In his email, Bushman explains that he has arranged for an attorney to prepare an amicus brief supporting the state’s position for an expense not to exceed $3,000.

Bushman offered to divide the cost among individual counties that want to join with Piute County in submitting the brief.

Tooele County is considering joining with other counties in filing the amicus brief, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp.

“With our proximity to major interstate highways, rail transportation, and the airport, Tooele County is well positioned to benefit from the Inland Port and possible satellite areas,” Tripp said. “The Romney business park and the Peterson Industrial Deport, for example, could both potentially benefit from the port.”

Tripp emphasized that filing the amicus brief does not draw the county into the cost of active litigation of the case.

County Commissioner Shawn Milne estimated that with the number of counties expected to join in with the amicus brief the cost to Tooele County would be around $250 to $300.

Inland ports take pressure off of coastal ports that may be hampered by space restrictions.

The Utah Inland Port would bring goods from western coastal seaports inland directly to the port area west of the Salt Lake City Airport and north and south of Interstate 80. At the inland port the goods would be off loaded, cleared by customs, and then either stored, processed, repackaged and eventually shipped out.

Proponents of the inland port claim the port will be an economic boon to the state.

“An inland port in Utah means thousands of jobs and opportunity to the state,” said Val Hale, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “Our robust economy, proximity to other regions and strong workforce in the state will attract international companies and continue to strengthen our robust economy.”

Opponents to the port city cite environmental and safety concerns with the port’s development and operation, including air quality, energy use and increased traffic.

“About 7,000 acres of the area is undeveloped and is part of the Great Salt Lake ecosystem, providing habitat for over 10 million migratory birds from over 300 species. The proposed port would further harm our air quality, increase greenhouse gas emissions, create noise and light pollution, and harm critical wildlife habitat,” writes the group Stop the Polluting Port on their website.

The port is governed by the appointed Utah Inland Port Authority Board. The board consists of 11 members. Two are appointed by the governor. The president of the Senate and Speaker of the House each appoint one member. The mayors of Salt Lake County, Salt Lake City, and the Magna metro township, or the mayors’ designees, serve as members of the board.

Salt Lake City council selects one of their members to serve on the board. The West Valley City city manager, with the consent of the city council, appoints one board member.

The chair of the Permanent Community Impact Fund Board appoints one board member from among the members of the Permanent Community Impact Fund Board. The director of the Salt Lake County Office of Regional Economic Development also serves as a board member.