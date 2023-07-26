Tooele County continues to clean up Soldier Canyon after last year’s fire

The Tooele County Emergency Management Department is working on phase two of their Soldier Canyon cleanup project after last year’s Jacob City Fire burned through the canyon.

Phase two restoration includes repairing drainage channels, stream beds, and roads in the canyon.

The Soldier Canyon Fire started on July 9, 2022 and burned over 4,800 acres before it was put out on Aug. 4.

The fire caused extensive damage to the canyon and threatened many infrastructures including the Soldier Canyon irrigation system and the Stockton Water Treatment Center. It caused evacuations and fighting it ran up a bill of $7 million.

It also cost around $1.5 million to restore 100 acres of burned land. The federal government and the state of Utah is responsible for most of that cost, according to Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County Emergency Management Director.

Shortly after the fire, Tooele County officials applied for a Natural Resources Conservation Services grant, which they were given in the amount of $899,000. $274,000 was added to that amount from a Tooele County fund, to equal a total of $1.27 million to help restore the canyon in two phases.

The first phase of the Soldier Canyon restoration project was started in September 2022. Phase one included fortification of the water treatment resources by creating berms around the Stockton Water Treatment Facility.

Since the completion of phase one, workers have been planning for phase two. This phase will include repairing damaged drain channels and stream beds.

“We are going to put in post assisted log structures which are big, vertical poles or trees put in the ground that act as water calming devices,” Whitehouse said. “This slows water down and helps it not come down the canyon so fast during flash flooding.”

Workers will also fix roads in the area by installing water crossings under the road.

Phase two will begin in August and be complete by the end of December.

“We want to make improvements on the natural flood pathway in order for water to come down the canyon,” Whitehouse said. “Phase one and phase two will help slow the water down and make flooding more manageable so we don’t have homes that are threatened and other emergency related events.”

It has taken a while to begin phase two, because of needed permits.

“It’s taken us some time to be able to begin this project, because we needed a cultural preservation permit as Soldier Canyon is historic,” Whitehouse said. “They had to go in and ensure that none of the historical monuments or historical pieces of the canyon would be affected by any of the work.”

Emergency Management staff also had to secure approval through the state to work on the area because it is a natural flood path.

“They have to make sure that any of the work that is done won’t adversely affect the flood channel,” Whitehouse said.