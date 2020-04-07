Tooele County coronavirus update

Tooele County Health Department officials are encouraging members of the community to continue practicing social distancing during Easter weekend.

As of Monday, Tooele County had 22 confirmed cases of the virus with two hospitalizations, according to the Tooele County Health Department.

As part of the disease investigation process, the health department will reach out to individuals who have come in close contact or exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said if you receive a message from them, to please call the phone number provided to you. The only personal questions that will be asked are: name, date of birth, address, your email, and information related to COVID-19, according to the health department.

The information discussed during this call will be related to how to protect your health, as well as the health of others around you.

During these calls, the health department will not ask you for your social security number, bank information, etc.

The health department warns of scams in the community where they and other agencies are being impersonated. They said never to give out your social security number or bank information.

The health department also said that although there are more testing sites available now, being tested still requires a doctor’s order.

“If you are symptomatic, (fever, cough, difficulty breathing), you should contact your medical provider by telephone, and they will screen you to determine if you should be tested for the coronavirus,” Bate said.

If health care providers decide that testing is necessary, the individual will be directed to a testing site where they will be swabbed outside of the facility and asked to self-isolate until results are provided, according to the health department.

Amy Bate, with the health department has a message for the community regarding Easter weekend.

“During this Easter weekend, if people are going out camping and getting outside that is great but they still really need to continue social distancing and monitor themselves. It’s ok to go outside. Go on walks, bike rides, get outdoors with your immediate family. But do not gather in groups at parks and public gathering places,” she said.