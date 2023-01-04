Tooele County Council approves 2023 budget

The Tooele County Council approved the 2023 county budget during their Dec. 6 business meeting at the Tooele County Building.

The culmination of four months of nearly weekly public work session meetings, the 2023 budget covers15 different functional budget categories known as funds. The total expenses for all funds adds up to $132,447, 560, an 11% decrease from 2022.

The budget includes no property tax rate increases for Tooele County government operations. The County Council previously announced its intent to adopt the certified rate for all county government related property taxes.

The budget includes a 9.06% combined cost of living and performance pay increase for county employees, including elected officials. The budget sets aside $28.7 million for a list of capital projects without bonding, using the County’s reserve funds and grant income.

Tooele County’s budget is divided into distinct categories or funds. The table above shows the different funds and their final budgeted expenses for 2022 and their initial approved budgeted expense for 2023.

The combined total budgeted expenses for all funds for 2023 is $132,447,560. That total is down by $15.7 million, or 11%, from 2022.

The 2023 Capital Projects Fund budget includes a $28.7 million allocation for the County’s fund balance — think of the fund balance as the county’s savings account, it’s an accumulation of unspent funds over the years.

Sometimes referred to as a “rainy day” account, the fund balance may be used to help with cash flow, emergency expenses, augment revenue during economic downturns, or as a savings account to pay for infrastructure expenses or one-time projects without the need for bonding — or debt. The 2023 budget sets aside $28.7 million for specific capital projects, although not all the projects will be started and completed in 2023. See the Capital Projects table for details.

The county’s Solid Waste, Wendover Airport and Property Management funds are proprietary or business-type funds. These funds are self-sufficient, relying on fees, sales, grants and other internal sources for revenue. They receive no revenue from the County general fund. While the Solid Waste and Wendover Airport funds receive no funds from the county’s general fund each of the funds will pay $200,000 in administrative fees to the county general fund to cover expenses incurred by the general fund in support of their operation. The property management fund is also self-sufficient. It collects revenue and accounts for expenses related to rental fees and maintenance for property purchased by the county in 2018. Planned to be part of a master plan for replacement of the county building, the county has since abandoned that plan and has retained a consultant to sell the properties, federal pandemic relief funds

The ARPA Fund was set up to account for funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The general debt service fund is budgeted for no expenses for 2023 as the county paid off several bonds in 2022. The county is not debt free however, the [municipal] building authority debt service fund will pay approximately $1.5 million for principal, interest and collection charges for bonds used to pay for the county detention center, also known as the county jail, which opened in 2012.

The 2023 county General Fund budget authorizes $17 million in general government expenses. The above chart shows how those funds are distributed.

Along with the County Sheriff’s Department, Dispatch, and the County Jail, the Public Safety budget includes Emergency Management, which in 2023 includes a $1.3 million federal grant to help restore the damage to the watershed caused by the Jacob City fire.

Public Safety also includes county fire department expenses including the county fire warden, wildland fire prevention, the county’s share of wildland fire suppression and transfer to city’s for agreements for fire fighting services in unincorporated areas of the county not covered by a fire department.

The county’s expenses for search and rescue and natural resources expenses — bee inspection, predator control, wildfowl rehabilitation, weather stations and a cloud seeding program are also included in the public safety budget.

The largest of the County’s funds is the General Fund. The General Fund covers the day to day expenses of most county offices and services. Public safety, parks and recreation, elected officials offices, information technology, human resources and courts are a few examples of services provided to all areas of the county, incorporated and unincorporated, paid for through the General Fund.

The largest source of revenue for the General Fund is $7.3 million from the County’s general property tax, paid by all owners of property in Tooele County, incorporated and unincorporated.

Following the property tax is a $6.2 million transfer from the Municipal Services Fund.

Taxes, taken collectively, are the largest source of revenue for the County’s General Fund. Tooele County receives tax revenue from a variety of sources. Property tax includes tax from locally assessed and collected residential property and business property and state assessed, collected and distributed property taxes for mines, airlines, utilities, and railroad properties.

The County’s general fund receives revenue from the county general property tax, which is paid by all owners of property in the county, incorporated or unincorporated.

There is also a county assessing and collecting property tax, which is set by the County Council. It is supposed to cover the cost of determining property values and collecting property tax.

The municipal services property tax is only collected from owners of property in unincorporated areas of the county. The revenue from this property tax goes directly to the municipal services fund.

Another property tax is levied by the county for public health and it goes to the Health Department Fund.

For 2023, the County anticipates collecting $7,316,960 in general property tax. This is $447,879 more than 2022, which is a 7% increase. The County Council decided to adopt the certified tax rate for 2023, which means the property tax rate will be set at the rate needed to collect the same amount of general property tax revenue that the County collected in 2022. The increase in property tax revenue will come from new properties added to the tax rolls.

The mass transit tax is a 0.30% sales tax imposed in areas that have Utah Transit Authority service. All the revenue collected goes to UTA. Fee-in-lieu of property tax is a fixed age-based fee collected on vehicles instead of a value based tax. Franchise tax is collected from certain utility or service providers that do business in the county.

The largest of the County’s funds is the General Fund. The General Fund covers the day to day expenses of most county offices and services. Public safety, parks and recreation, elected officials offices, information technology, human resources and courts are a few examples of services provided to all areas of the county, incorporated and unincorporated, paid for through the General Fund.

The largest source of revenue for the General Fund is $7.3 million from the County’s general property tax, paid by all owners of property in Tooele County, incorporated and unincorporated.

Following the property tax is a $6.2 million transfer from the Municipal Services Fund.

The next largest source of revenue for the county General Fund is a $4.2 million allocation from the General Fund balance and another $4.2 million in mitigation fees followed by $4.1 million in sales tax and then $3.7 million from federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes.

The county assessing and collecting property tax revenue of $2.4 million and $2.1 million collected in jail fees round out the top eight sources of revenue for the General Fund.

The 2023 County budget calls for $45.7 million in expenses. Following general accounting practices and the state’s accounting manual and procedures for local governments those expenses are broken down into different general categories by function, which in turn are broken down into smaller categories.

The two accompanying pie charts show the distribution of expenses among the largest two general fund categories, public safety and general government.

Parks and recreation includes operation of the Deseret Peak Complex, the Benson Gristmill, the county fair, and the County’s trails, canyons and campgrounds.

In 2023 the County will transfer around $3.8 million from the general to other county funds, including human services, aging and adult services, the municipal building authority debt fund and the county’s health insurance fund. The county will pass the $2,050,00 in mass transit sales tax collected to UTA through the economic development account, essentially a pass through. The Highway and Public Improvements account covers weed control and geographic information systems. Road maintenance is found in the separate road fund while new road construction is generally included in the capital projects budget. Human Services include the Children’s Justice Center and the new legislative required Criminal Justice Council.

The County’s 2023 budget sets aside $28.8 million for a list of capital projects. $20.8 million of the Capital Projects Fund’s revenue comes from a $20.8 million appropriation from the County’s fund balance which includes the accumulated unspent balance of county funds, including American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds. During the County Council’s public work session meetings on the 2023 budget, they expressed the intent to use ARPA funds for one-time projects that would provide a lasting benefit to the community.

Other sources of revenue include grants (see the related story on page 11 about the Ibapah Road grant), road impact fees, transfers from other funds and corridor preservation funds allocated by the Tooele County Council of Governments.