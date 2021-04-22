Tooele County Council approves Faust Road request for proposals

The Tooele County voted to issue a request for proposals to repave Faust Road, including installing a cemented road base, during their meeting on Tuesday evening.

The vote to approve an RFP came after a brief revisit of their discussion at last week’s work session meeting on the budget transfer to pay for the work.

Council Chairman Tom Tripp introduced the agenda item at Tuesday’s meeting by stating that there have been “concerns about urgency and appropriateness” of the project expressed since their public discussion about the road one week ago.

Brittany Lopez, interim county manager, said that the road department spends 9% of their grading time on Faust Road which is about 1% of the county’s unpaved roads.

“It needs to be graded more, but they don’t have the time to do it,” Lopez said.

The reason the Roads Department has requested that the road be repaved is for safety reasons, according to Lopez.

A lot of people use the Faust Road area for recreation and camping, especially in recreational vehicles. When they have an emergency, the unpaved road reduces response time, Lopez said.

There have been 42 emergency calls to the Faust Road area in the last 12 months, according to Lopez.

During the public comment session at the end of Tuesday night’s meeting, Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said he supports the repaving of Faust Road.

Faust Road connects the Five Mile Pass Recreation Area with other well used recreation areas in the County. It’s not unusual to be at a call in one area and get a call to respond to another area, Wimmer said.

Faust Road, when it is in a condition that it can be traversed by emergency vehicles, dramatically increases response time, he said.

Council member Scott Wardle said that the County wants Faust Road to be in good shape so we can invite people to come into the “backyard of the state” and recreate.

Council member Kendall Thomas said that the people in Vernon rely on Faust Road to travel to work and to shop in Utah County.

“To tear up that road was an ill fated decision,” said Council member Jared Hamner. “We’re here to correct that.”

The Tooele County Council heard a budget request from the County Road Department during their April 13 work session.

The Road Department wants to use $1.6 million of the road fund balance to stabilize the road base under Faust Road and put a chip seal coat on the top, according to Jed Bell, Tooele County Roads Department director.

The project would cover approximately 10 miles of the road, from the railroad near Faust where the pavement ends to state Route 73 near Five Mile Pass.

“This will turn this horrible road into a very good road that will be easily maintained for years to come,” Bell said.

In 1998, Tooele County treated Faust Road, which was a gravel road at the time, with a free product from Utah Power and Light that converted the road’s surface to asphalt.

The product did not require the road to have a proper road base underneath it that would have been needed for a traditional asphalt road.

In 2013, with the road full of potholes as the temporary asphalt surface went past its expected useful life, the county decided to churn up the remaining asphalt and return the road to its gravel status.

The County did have funds to properly put in a road base and repave the road in 2013, according to the County Commission and Road Department director at the time.

The plan now is to put down six inches of road base mixed with concrete powder and then add water and let the mixture cure to stabilize the road base. It’s a process similar to what was used on the Mormon Trail Road, according to Bell.

The road department will then put a double chip seal on top of the road base.

Tripp reminded the Council that the decision before them was to issue an RFP for the project.

The County Council then approved issuing the RFP.