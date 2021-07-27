Tooele County Council approves truck route ordinance

Bates Canyon Road dropped from truck route list ♦

Tooele County now has approved truck routes.

The County Council unanimously approved a new chapter of the county’s road ordinance creating approved truck routes during their July 20 meeting.

Before voting to approve the ordinance, the County Council approved an amendment removing Bates Canyon Road east of state Route 36 from the list of approved truck routes.

Previously the county directed truck traffic, including gravel trucks, onto Bates Canyon Road.

“We have received public input to alter the truck route from Bates Canyon Road as the county has a project to put a signalized intersection at SR-36 and Stansbury Parkway to allow trucks to enter SR-36 from the east side of the intersection,” said Council Chairman Tom Tripp.

Initially the roads that were designated as truck routes in the first draft of the ordinance were: Aragonite Road; Burmester Road, from I-80 to Vegas Street; Ellerbeck Road, from Lime Plant to Grantsville City Line; Gold Hill Road, from Ibapah Road to Pony Express Road; Grayback Hills Drive; Ibapah Road, from Gold Hills Road to Nevada state line; Mormon Trail, from South Mountain Road to Grantsville City line; Puddle Valley Road; Rowley Road; South Mountain Road and Stansbury Island Road.

A revised draft of the ordinance added the following roads the list of designated truck routes: Bates Canyon Road, from state Route 36 to the railhead; Bauer Road; Erda Road from Fassio Egg Farm to Sheep Lane; Faust Road from Dunbar Road to SR-36; Mercur Canyon Road; Pole Canyon Road, including, upon dedication by the state, the portion of current state Route 138 that the state intends to dedicate to the county; Sheep Lane from SR-138 to Grantsville; Silver Avenue from southside Gravel Pit to Mormon Trail Road; the portion of SR-138 that will be dedicated to the county, effective upon dedication; Clive Road and the Clive Complex Road.

Bates Canyon Road will now come off the list of approved truck routes.

According to the ordinance it is unlawful to operate a truck on a road that is not designated as a truck route, except under conditions described in the ordinance.

The truck route ordinance defines a “truck” as any self-propelled vehicle designed or used for the transportation of property, whether laden or unladen, or designed or used primarily for drawing other vehicles and not constructed to carry a load other than a part of the weight of the vehicle and load that is drawn.

According the new code language, “truck” does not include a vehicle that is exempt from taxation, a recreational vehicle, a vehicle that is engaged in the collection and/or hauling of residential and commercial solid waste, a vehicle that is engaged in agriculture or animal husbandry, or a vehicle with a gross vehicle weight less than 20,000 pounds.

Violation of the ordinance is a class C misdemeanor and the owner or operator of any truck that violates the ordinance may be civilly liable for damages caused by the violation, according to the ordinance.

The county manager may identify additional truck routes for temporary use when conditions prevent the use of a designated truck route.

The ordinance allows for trucks to be operated on a non-designated road when it is necessary to arrive at a business related destination not situated along a designated truck route, provided the route taken is the shortest available route from the nearest designated truck route to the destination.

“We need a way to keep these big trucks from zig zagging through residential neighborhoods,” said Jed Bell, Tooele County Roads Department director.

In addition to keeping big trucks out of residential neighborhoods, the ordinance will also reduce damage from big trucks to roads not designed for heavy loads, Bell told the County Council in a work session meeting when the ordinance was being discussed.